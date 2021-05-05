Ascension Episcopal Wins 3rd Straight Division III Golf Championship

CARENCRO – Dunham’s Ryan Dupuy posted a stellar eight-under-par 64 and held on at the end to take the individual crown, while Ascension Episcopal ran away with its third straight team championship Tuesday in the Division III boys’ competition of the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA State Golf Championships.

Dupuy had eight birdies in the first 13 holes of his bogey-free round, posting a 31 on the opening back nine, and held a one-stroke lead over two-time defending champion Eli Ortego of Ascension Episcopal with five holes remaining over the 6,516-yard par-72 Farm d’Allie layout.

Both players parred the fifth, sixth and seventh holes before Ortego drew even with his sixth birdie of the day on the par-four eighth hole. However, Ortego made bogey on the closing par-four ninth hole and Dupuy got up-and-down for par to take the individual title with the low round of the day.

Dupuy’s 12-under-par 68-64—132 score was the lowest two-round total in any of the six boys’ and girls’ divisions since the state tournament moved to Lafayette six years ago.

Ortego’s Blue Gator squad had it much easier in the team chase, following its eight-under 280 from Monday’s opening round with a seven-under 281 on Tuesday. Their 561 score was 28 strokes ahead of the field, with Loyola Prep finishing second at 589, Dupuy’s Dunham squad third at 613 and Notre Dame fourth at 618.

Ortego, who finished at 67 Tuesday and won the 2019 title with a two-round 142 title, led three Ascension Episcopal players in the top five. Kale Fontenot, who had the second-lowest round Tuesday with a six-under 66, finished third at eight-under 136 while Zach Belle finished at 72-71—143 to tie for fifth with Holden Webb of Loyola. Luke Haskew of University took fourth place individually with a 69-70—139 score.

Full Results from Girls and Boys Championships

* Local Golfers in Bold

2021 ALLSTATE SUGAR BOWL LHSAA STATE GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS

Division II Boys Final Results

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

At The Wetlands (6,348 yards, par 72), Lafayette, La.

TEAM STANDINGS

St. Louis Catholic 310-306 – 616

Teurlings Catholic 304-314 – 618

St. Thomas More 317-311 – 628

Neville 338-335 – 673

Holy Cross 365-347 – 712

South Lafourche 367-376 – 743

E. D. White 381-373 – 754

Assumption 425-447 – 872

INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS

Ross Anderson, St. Louis 70-75 – 145

Collin Duplechain, Teurlings Catholic 73-75 – 148

George Trappey, St. Louis 71-78 – 149

Zach Hardy, St. Thomas More 76-74 – 150

James Stonecipher, St. Thomas More 78-72 – 150

Dax Reaux, Teurlings Catholic 76-78 – 154

Alexander Walker, Caddo Magnet 79-75 – 154

Preston Giroir, Holy Cross 81-73 – 154

Jonathan Perry, St. Louis 83-72 – 155

Walt Sartor, Neville 79-76 – 155

Jude Bourque, St. Thomas More 78-78 – 156

Stephen Faucheaux, Holy Cross 78-78 – 156

Cooper Edney, Teurlings Catholic 77-80 – 157

Cooper Ware, Teurlings Catholic 78-81 – 159

Cole Haase, Lutcher 80-84 – 164

Carter Rogers, Neville 78-87 – 165

Luke Poiencot, E. D. White 80-85 – 165

Cameron Langley, St. Louis 86-81 – 167

Jackson Mayea, Berwick 81-88 – 169

Gabe Savoie, South Lafourche 84-85 – 169

Ean Zimmerle, Teurlings Catholic 86-84 – 170

Thomas Barberito, Archbishop Hannan 88-82 – 170

John David Treffin, Neville 89-81 – 170

Thomas Oubre, St. Thomas More 85-89 – 174

Arthur Jenkins, Caddo Magnet 90-85 – 175

Collin Achee, St. Louis 91-84 – 175

Cullen LeBlanc, South Lafourche 92-85 – 177

Cameron Basinger, Caddo Magnet 90-90 – 180

Ethan Sullivan, St. Thomas More 94-87 – 181

Sean Woodard, Grant 97-88 – 185

Hagen Landry, Assumption 96-89 – 185

Benjamin Pitre, E. D. White 93-94 – 187

Joseph Mowad, Neville 92-96 – 188

Paxton Ponce, Neville 101-91 – 192

Jacob Kaliszeski, Holy Cross 97-98 – 195

Benjamin Toups, E. D. White 103-98 – 201

Connor Junot, E. D. White 105-96 – 201

Connor Collins, South Lafourche 97-105 – 202

Jackson Sexton, Holy Cross 109-98 – 207

Patrick Gisclair, South Lafourche 94-115 – 209

Sidney Landry, Assumption 95-116 – 211

Hezekiah Chatelain, Lakeshore 121-98 – 219

Dominic Aizen, E. D. White 112-109 – 221

Joshua Scioneaux, South Lafourche 125-101 – 226

Clifton Hood, Assumption 118-109 – 227

William Long, Holy Cross 127-101 – 228

Lance Blanchard, Assumption 116-133 – 249

Matthew Broussard, Assumption 139-137 – 276

Division III Boys Final Results

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

At The Farm d’Allie (6,516 yards, par 72), Carencro, La.

TEAM STANDINGS

Ascension Episcopal 280-281 – 561

Loyola Prep 289-300 – 589

Dunham 308-305 – 613

Notre Dame 306-312 – 618

University Lab 314-319 – 633

Sterlington 332-339 – 671

Episcopal 347-368 – 715

Caldwell Parish 412-409 – 821

INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS

Ryan Dupuy, Dunham 68-64 – 132

Eli Ortego, Ascension Episcopal 66-67 – 133

Kale Fontenot, Ascension Episcopal 70-66 – 136

Luke Haskew, University 69-70 – 139

Holden Webb, Loyola 72-71 – 143

Zach Belle, Ascension Episcopal 72-71 – 143

Miles Merlin, Isidore Newman 74-69 – 143

John Thornton, Dunham 76-70 – 146

August Drummond, Loyola 73-74 – 147

Joshua Faulk, Notre Dame 76-73 – 149

Thomas Gattle, Notre Dame 74-75 – 149

Burke Alford, Loyola 75-75 – 150

Collin Jones, Westlake 74-78 – 152

Canon Clark, Ascension Episcopal 72-80 – 152

Ross Alford, Loyola 75-80 – 155

Shannon Dawson, East Feliciana 79-77 – 156

Brooks Thornton, Dunham 73-83 – 156

Lee Palmer, Ascension Episcopal 81-77 – 158

Joseph Landry, Notre Dame 80-79 – 159

Ryan Laiche, St. Charles Catholic 79-80 – 159

Lail Shaw, University Lab 80-80 – 160

Ashton Cruse, Caldwell Parish 76-85 – 161

Win Dupree, University Lab 80-82 – 162

Blake Francis, Notre Dame 76-87 – 163

Hahn Bridges, Sterlington 82-83 – 165

Kobe Narcisse, Thomas Jefferson 80-86 – 166

Adam Parnell, Sterlington 82-87 – 169

Brock Belanger, Sterlington 82-87 – 169

Beau Box, Episcopal 91-80 – 171

Travis Randle, Lakeside 87-84 – 171

Seth Van Zile, Sterlington 90-82 – 172

Cody Vaughn, University Lab 85-87 – 172

Owen Delhomme, Notre Dame 89-85 – 174

Alex Hennigan, Sterlington 86-89 – 175

Charlie Hayes, Dunham 91-88 – 179

Mason Albert, Episcopal 83-96 – 179

Baron Davis, Episcopal 85-96 – 181

Chris Herrmann, University Lab 90-91 – 181

Burke Tarleton, Episcopal 88-96 – 184

Carson Covington, Dunham 92-99 – 191

Alex Sargent, Westlake 92-102 – 194

Mason Zurfluh, Jena 104-90 – 194

Collin Sanford, Caldwell Parish 97-107 – 204

Robert Meredith, Caldwell Parish 111-101 – 212

Richard Guerrero, Caldwell Parish 128-116 – 244

Conor Cassano, Loyola 69-WD

Evan Antilley, Episcopal 97-DNS

Andrew Clark, Episcopal DNS-119

Division IV Boys Final Results

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

At The Wetlands (6,348 yards, par 72), Lafayette, La.

TEAM STANDINGS

Ouachita Christian 347-326 – 673

St. Edmund 348-354 – 702

Calvary Baptist 349-362 – 711

Episcopal of Acadiana 366-349 – 715

St. John 371-361 – 732

Quitman 379-377 – 756

St. Mary’s 389-376 – 765

Basile 442-DNF

INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS

Caden Lester, Ouachita Christian 75-72 – 147

Adam Trahan, ESA 75-73 – 148

Jace LeJeune, Hathaway 75-73 – 148

Harry West, St. Edmund 75-73 – 148

Patrick Cancienne, Ascension Catholic 79-78 – 157

Dylan Duran, Lacassine 83-75 – 158

Kannon Savage, Calvary Baptist 82-76 – 158

Tayt Culpepper, Weston 82-79 – 161

Thomas Craft, Ouachita Christian 89-77 – 166

Dane Files, St. Mary’s 85-82 – 167

Eli Walker, Quitman 85-84 – 169

Collin LeGrange, St. John 86-86 – 172

James Forte, Ouachita Christian 87-86 – 173

Sam Castille, ESA 92-83 – 175

Steven Bertrand, Basile 90-85 – 175

Tyler Jones, Calvary Baptist 92-84 – 176

Tanner Simmons, Central Catholic 92-86 – 178

Hayden Bertrand, St. Edmund 88-91 – 179

Grey Worthy, Cedar Creek 90-89 – 179

Josh Daigle, St. John 90-91 – 181

John Merritt Bueche, St. John 90-92 – 182

Henry Brown, St. Edmund 92-95 – 187

Cole Hopkins, Ouachita Christian 96-91 – 187

Gus Brown, St. Edmund 93-95 – 188

Noah Leach, Quitman 94-97 – 191

Hunter Willis, St. Mary’s 96-95 – 191

Ben Smiley, St. Mary’s 96-96 – 192

Bryce Carpenter, Calvary Baptist 88-104 – 192

Baylor Burchfield, Ouachita Christian 97-96 – 193

Nick Disher, ESA 98-95 – 193

Hunter Harris, Calvary Baptist 87-110 – 197

Ellis Braud, St. John 105-92 – 197

Pete Simonelle, Quitman 98-100 – 198

Zach Lawrence, ESA 101-98 – 199

Joshua Smith, Quitman 102-99 – 201

Ty Newman, St. Frederick 101-105 – 206

Ezra Smith, Calvary Baptist 108-98 – 206

Wyatt Bertrand, Basile 107-102 – 209

Cam Deal, Quitman 116-97 – 213

Charlie Blanchard, ESA 108-107 – 215

Cole Fisher, St. Mary’s 112-103 – 215

Jacob Southall, St. Edmund 123-106 – 229

Aidean Evans, St. Mary’s 118-119 – 237

Henri Noel, St. John 151-153 – 304

Haden McClusky, Cedar Creek 97-WD

Alex Menier, Basile 110-WD

Justin Smith, Basile 135-WD

Division I Girls Final Results

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

At Les Vieux Chenes (5,679 yards, par 74), Youngsville, La.

TEAM STANDINGS

Barbe 170-171 – 341

Dutchtown 188-182 – 370

Mt. Carmel 190-181 – 371

Sulphur 189-184 – 373

St. Scholastica 191-188 – 379

Dominican 190-193 – 383

Byrd 193-196 – 389

Benton 228-219 – 447

INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS

Sydney Moss, Byrd 75-72 – 147

Sarah Meral, St. Scholastica 77-77 – 154

Blair McKenzie, Mandeville 80-78 – 158

Isabella Bradley, Barbe 79-85 – 164

Victoria Stephens, Mt. Carmel 80-85 – 165

Hannah Pitre, Dutchtown 84-83 – 167

Halle Plaisance, Central Lafourche 84-84 – 168

Marta Bollinger, Alexandria 84-88 – 172

Aubrey Stark, Northshore 86-89 – 175

Mackenzie Toney, Sulphur 92-84 – 176

Isabella Callaba, Barbe 91-86 – 177

Caroline Covington, Denham Springs 93-85 – 178

Audrey Pharr, St. Thomas More 95-83 – 178

Corinne Landry, Lafayette 91-92 – 183

Ada Holmes, Dominican 91-100 – 191

Sahithi Koneru, Dominican 99-93 – 192

Lily LeJeune, Sulphur 97-100 – 197

Haylee Crowder, Haughton 97-101 – 198

Sadie Guillory, Barbe 96-104 – 200

Alexandra Odland, Dutchtown 104-99 – 203

Reagan Krupp, Mt. Carmel 110-96 – 206

Caitlin Dulaney, Dutchtown 106-107 – 213

Mackenzie Peek, Sulphur 111-103 – 214

Mackenzie Miller, Benton 108-109 – 217

Molly Stavinoha, Dominican 111-108 – 219

Ashtyn LeDoux, St. Scholastica 114-111 – 225

Kaylee Dufrene, Mt. Carmel 116-111 – 227

Mackinley Loyd, Benton 120-110 – 230

Karson Byrd, Byrd 118-124 – 242

Nina Michel, St. Scholastica 134-136 – 270

