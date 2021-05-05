Ascension Episcopal Wins 3rd Straight Division III Golf Championship

CARENCRO – Dunham’s Ryan Dupuy posted a stellar eight-under-par 64 and held on at the end to take the individual crown, while Ascension Episcopal ran away with its third straight team championship Tuesday in the Division III boys’ competition of the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA State Golf Championships.
Dupuy had eight birdies in the first 13 holes of his bogey-free round, posting a 31 on the opening back nine, and held a one-stroke lead over two-time defending champion Eli Ortego of Ascension Episcopal with five holes remaining over the 6,516-yard par-72 Farm d’Allie layout.
Both players parred the fifth, sixth and seventh holes before Ortego drew even with his sixth birdie of the day on the par-four eighth hole. However, Ortego made bogey on the closing par-four ninth hole and Dupuy got up-and-down for par to take the individual title with the low round of the day.
Dupuy’s 12-under-par 68-64—132 score was the lowest two-round total in any of the six boys’ and girls’ divisions since the state tournament moved to Lafayette six years ago.
Ortego’s Blue Gator squad had it much easier in the team chase, following its eight-under 280 from Monday’s opening round with a seven-under 281 on Tuesday. Their 561 score was 28 strokes ahead of the field, with Loyola Prep finishing second at 589, Dupuy’s Dunham squad third at 613 and Notre Dame fourth at 618.
Ortego, who finished at 67 Tuesday and won the 2019 title with a two-round 142 title, led three Ascension Episcopal players in the top five. Kale Fontenot, who had the second-lowest round Tuesday with a six-under 66, finished third at eight-under 136 while Zach Belle finished at 72-71—143 to tie for fifth with Holden Webb of Loyola. Luke Haskew of University took fourth place individually with a 69-70—139 score.
Full Results from Girls and Boys Championships
* Local Golfers in Bold
2021 ALLSTATE SUGAR BOWL LHSAA STATE GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS
Division II Boys Final Results
Tuesday, May 4, 2021
At The Wetlands (6,348 yards, par 72), Lafayette, La.
TEAM STANDINGS
St. Louis Catholic 310-306 – 616
Teurlings Catholic 304-314 – 618
St. Thomas More 317-311 – 628
Neville 338-335 – 673
Holy Cross 365-347 – 712
South Lafourche 367-376 – 743
E. D. White 381-373 – 754
Assumption 425-447 – 872
INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS
Ross Anderson, St. Louis 70-75 – 145
Collin Duplechain, Teurlings Catholic 73-75 – 148
George Trappey, St. Louis 71-78 – 149
Zach Hardy, St. Thomas More 76-74 – 150
James Stonecipher, St. Thomas More 78-72 – 150
Dax Reaux, Teurlings Catholic 76-78 – 154
Alexander Walker, Caddo Magnet 79-75 – 154
Preston Giroir, Holy Cross 81-73 – 154
Jonathan Perry, St. Louis 83-72 – 155
Walt Sartor, Neville 79-76 – 155
Jude Bourque, St. Thomas More 78-78 – 156
Stephen Faucheaux, Holy Cross 78-78 – 156
Cooper Edney, Teurlings Catholic 77-80 – 157
Cooper Ware, Teurlings Catholic 78-81 – 159
Cole Haase, Lutcher 80-84 – 164
Carter Rogers, Neville 78-87 – 165
Luke Poiencot, E. D. White 80-85 – 165
Cameron Langley, St. Louis 86-81 – 167
Jackson Mayea, Berwick 81-88 – 169
Gabe Savoie, South Lafourche 84-85 – 169
Ean Zimmerle, Teurlings Catholic 86-84 – 170
Thomas Barberito, Archbishop Hannan 88-82 – 170
John David Treffin, Neville 89-81 – 170
Thomas Oubre, St. Thomas More 85-89 – 174
Arthur Jenkins, Caddo Magnet 90-85 – 175
Collin Achee, St. Louis 91-84 – 175
Cullen LeBlanc, South Lafourche 92-85 – 177
Cameron Basinger, Caddo Magnet 90-90 – 180
Ethan Sullivan, St. Thomas More 94-87 – 181
Sean Woodard, Grant 97-88 – 185
Hagen Landry, Assumption 96-89 – 185
Benjamin Pitre, E. D. White 93-94 – 187
Joseph Mowad, Neville 92-96 – 188
Paxton Ponce, Neville 101-91 – 192
Jacob Kaliszeski, Holy Cross 97-98 – 195
Benjamin Toups, E. D. White 103-98 – 201
Connor Junot, E. D. White 105-96 – 201
Connor Collins, South Lafourche 97-105 – 202
Jackson Sexton, Holy Cross 109-98 – 207
Patrick Gisclair, South Lafourche 94-115 – 209
Sidney Landry, Assumption 95-116 – 211
Hezekiah Chatelain, Lakeshore 121-98 – 219
Dominic Aizen, E. D. White 112-109 – 221
Joshua Scioneaux, South Lafourche 125-101 – 226
Clifton Hood, Assumption 118-109 – 227
William Long, Holy Cross 127-101 – 228
Lance Blanchard, Assumption 116-133 – 249
Matthew Broussard, Assumption 139-137 – 276
Division III Boys Final Results
Tuesday, May 4, 2021
At The Farm d’Allie (6,516 yards, par 72), Carencro, La.
TEAM STANDINGS
Ascension Episcopal 280-281 – 561
Loyola Prep 289-300 – 589
Dunham 308-305 – 613
Notre Dame 306-312 – 618
University Lab 314-319 – 633
Sterlington 332-339 – 671
Episcopal 347-368 – 715
Caldwell Parish 412-409 – 821
INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS
Ryan Dupuy, Dunham 68-64 – 132
Eli Ortego, Ascension Episcopal 66-67 – 133
Kale Fontenot, Ascension Episcopal 70-66 – 136
Luke Haskew, University 69-70 – 139
Holden Webb, Loyola 72-71 – 143
Zach Belle, Ascension Episcopal 72-71 – 143
Miles Merlin, Isidore Newman 74-69 – 143
John Thornton, Dunham 76-70 – 146
August Drummond, Loyola 73-74 – 147
Joshua Faulk, Notre Dame 76-73 – 149
Thomas Gattle, Notre Dame 74-75 – 149
Burke Alford, Loyola 75-75 – 150
Collin Jones, Westlake 74-78 – 152
Canon Clark, Ascension Episcopal 72-80 – 152
Ross Alford, Loyola 75-80 – 155
Shannon Dawson, East Feliciana 79-77 – 156
Brooks Thornton, Dunham 73-83 – 156
Lee Palmer, Ascension Episcopal 81-77 – 158
Joseph Landry, Notre Dame 80-79 – 159
Ryan Laiche, St. Charles Catholic 79-80 – 159
Lail Shaw, University Lab 80-80 – 160
Ashton Cruse, Caldwell Parish 76-85 – 161
Win Dupree, University Lab 80-82 – 162
Blake Francis, Notre Dame 76-87 – 163
Hahn Bridges, Sterlington 82-83 – 165
Kobe Narcisse, Thomas Jefferson 80-86 – 166
Adam Parnell, Sterlington 82-87 – 169
Brock Belanger, Sterlington 82-87 – 169
Beau Box, Episcopal 91-80 – 171
Travis Randle, Lakeside 87-84 – 171
Seth Van Zile, Sterlington 90-82 – 172
Cody Vaughn, University Lab 85-87 – 172
Owen Delhomme, Notre Dame 89-85 – 174
Alex Hennigan, Sterlington 86-89 – 175
Charlie Hayes, Dunham 91-88 – 179
Mason Albert, Episcopal 83-96 – 179
Baron Davis, Episcopal 85-96 – 181
Chris Herrmann, University Lab 90-91 – 181
Burke Tarleton, Episcopal 88-96 – 184
Carson Covington, Dunham 92-99 – 191
Alex Sargent, Westlake 92-102 – 194
Mason Zurfluh, Jena 104-90 – 194
Collin Sanford, Caldwell Parish 97-107 – 204
Robert Meredith, Caldwell Parish 111-101 – 212
Richard Guerrero, Caldwell Parish 128-116 – 244
Conor Cassano, Loyola 69-WD
Evan Antilley, Episcopal 97-DNS
Andrew Clark, Episcopal DNS-119
Division IV Boys Final Results
Tuesday, May 4, 2021
At The Wetlands (6,348 yards, par 72), Lafayette, La.
TEAM STANDINGS
Ouachita Christian 347-326 – 673
St. Edmund 348-354 – 702
Calvary Baptist 349-362 – 711
Episcopal of Acadiana 366-349 – 715
St. John 371-361 – 732
Quitman 379-377 – 756
St. Mary’s 389-376 – 765
Basile 442-DNF
INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS
Caden Lester, Ouachita Christian 75-72 – 147
Adam Trahan, ESA 75-73 – 148
Jace LeJeune, Hathaway 75-73 – 148
Harry West, St. Edmund 75-73 – 148
Patrick Cancienne, Ascension Catholic 79-78 – 157
Dylan Duran, Lacassine 83-75 – 158
Kannon Savage, Calvary Baptist 82-76 – 158
Tayt Culpepper, Weston 82-79 – 161
Thomas Craft, Ouachita Christian 89-77 – 166
Dane Files, St. Mary’s 85-82 – 167
Eli Walker, Quitman 85-84 – 169
Collin LeGrange, St. John 86-86 – 172
James Forte, Ouachita Christian 87-86 – 173
Sam Castille, ESA 92-83 – 175
Steven Bertrand, Basile 90-85 – 175
Tyler Jones, Calvary Baptist 92-84 – 176
Tanner Simmons, Central Catholic 92-86 – 178
Hayden Bertrand, St. Edmund 88-91 – 179
Grey Worthy, Cedar Creek 90-89 – 179
Josh Daigle, St. John 90-91 – 181
John Merritt Bueche, St. John 90-92 – 182
Henry Brown, St. Edmund 92-95 – 187
Cole Hopkins, Ouachita Christian 96-91 – 187
Gus Brown, St. Edmund 93-95 – 188
Noah Leach, Quitman 94-97 – 191
Hunter Willis, St. Mary’s 96-95 – 191
Ben Smiley, St. Mary’s 96-96 – 192
Bryce Carpenter, Calvary Baptist 88-104 – 192
Baylor Burchfield, Ouachita Christian 97-96 – 193
Nick Disher, ESA 98-95 – 193
Hunter Harris, Calvary Baptist 87-110 – 197
Ellis Braud, St. John 105-92 – 197
Pete Simonelle, Quitman 98-100 – 198
Zach Lawrence, ESA 101-98 – 199
Joshua Smith, Quitman 102-99 – 201
Ty Newman, St. Frederick 101-105 – 206
Ezra Smith, Calvary Baptist 108-98 – 206
Wyatt Bertrand, Basile 107-102 – 209
Cam Deal, Quitman 116-97 – 213
Charlie Blanchard, ESA 108-107 – 215
Cole Fisher, St. Mary’s 112-103 – 215
Jacob Southall, St. Edmund 123-106 – 229
Aidean Evans, St. Mary’s 118-119 – 237
Henri Noel, St. John 151-153 – 304
Haden McClusky, Cedar Creek 97-WD
Alex Menier, Basile 110-WD
Justin Smith, Basile 135-WD
Division I Girls Final Results
Tuesday, May 4, 2021
At Les Vieux Chenes (5,679 yards, par 74), Youngsville, La.
TEAM STANDINGS
Barbe 170-171 – 341
Dutchtown 188-182 – 370
Mt. Carmel 190-181 – 371
Sulphur 189-184 – 373
St. Scholastica 191-188 – 379
Dominican 190-193 – 383
Byrd 193-196 – 389
Benton 228-219 – 447
INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS
Sydney Moss, Byrd 75-72 – 147
Sarah Meral, St. Scholastica 77-77 – 154
Blair McKenzie, Mandeville 80-78 – 158
Isabella Bradley, Barbe 79-85 – 164
Victoria Stephens, Mt. Carmel 80-85 – 165
Hannah Pitre, Dutchtown 84-83 – 167
Halle Plaisance, Central Lafourche 84-84 – 168
Marta Bollinger, Alexandria 84-88 – 172
Aubrey Stark, Northshore 86-89 – 175
Mackenzie Toney, Sulphur 92-84 – 176
Isabella Callaba, Barbe 91-86 – 177
Caroline Covington, Denham Springs 93-85 – 178
Audrey Pharr, St. Thomas More 95-83 – 178
Corinne Landry, Lafayette 91-92 – 183
Ada Holmes, Dominican 91-100 – 191
Sahithi Koneru, Dominican 99-93 – 192
Lily LeJeune, Sulphur 97-100 – 197
Haylee Crowder, Haughton 97-101 – 198
Sadie Guillory, Barbe 96-104 – 200
Alexandra Odland, Dutchtown 104-99 – 203
Reagan Krupp, Mt. Carmel 110-96 – 206
Caitlin Dulaney, Dutchtown 106-107 – 213
Mackenzie Peek, Sulphur 111-103 – 214
Mackenzie Miller, Benton 108-109 – 217
Molly Stavinoha, Dominican 111-108 – 219
Ashtyn LeDoux, St. Scholastica 114-111 – 225
Kaylee Dufrene, Mt. Carmel 116-111 – 227
Mackinley Loyd, Benton 120-110 – 230
Karson Byrd, Byrd 118-124 – 242
Nina Michel, St. Scholastica 134-136 – 270
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers