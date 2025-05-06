Ascension Episcopal golf wins 7th straight State Title

LAFAYETTE — A nearly two-hour weather delay and a ruling that deemed the course unplayable couldn’t stop Ascension Episcopal from adding another title to its storied legacy.

The Blue Gators entered Tuesday in the lead at the Division III state golf tournament, needing a strong showing to claim their seventh consecutive championship. But Mother Nature had other plans. After storms rolled in, the course was officially ruled unplayable and scores were counted through 27 holes instead of the full 36.

Despite the adjustment, Ascension Episcopal was declared the winner — continuing a dynasty that shows no signs of slowing down.

“I think it’s unprecedented,” said head coach Logan Ray. “It speaks volumes about the school’s commitment to the golf program, but also the players. They understand they’re playing for more than themselves. There’s a tradition here, and you don’t want to be the team that breaks up the dynasty. They certainly performed well this week.”

Sophomore Noah Chauvin led the charge, shooting a 2-under 106 to claim his second individual gold medal.

“It was super important,” Chauvin said. “The wind started blowing early and made it difficult. I doubled my first hole, but I birdied the next two and that helped us win a state championship. Feels good.”

The team says their post-title tradition continues — a celebratory meal at El Paso Mexican Grill in Youngsville — before setting their sights on an eighth straight title in 2026.

2025 LHSAA STATE GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS

*Due to weather, tournament was shortened to 27 holes

Division I Boys Final Results

TEAM STANDINGS



Catholic-Baton Rouge 285-143—428

C. E. Byrd 285-148—433

St. Thomas More 297-144—441

Jesuit 286-159—445

Mandeville 291-155—446

Brother Martin 306-150—456

Alexandria 307-158—465

Neville 305-161—466

INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS

Drew Sliman, Lafayette High 67-34—101

Justin Lotz, Northshore 66-36—102

Duke Nitcher, Jesuit 64-39—103

Rylan Hess, St. Paul’s 69-35—104

Kevin Zheng, Catholic-Baton Rouge 69-35—104

Shepherd Smith, C. E. Byrd 70-35—105

James Holtsclaw, C. E. Byrd 71-34—105

William Porter, Neville 72-33—105

Maddox Mowad, Neville 66-40—106

Andres Prieto, Catholic-Baton Rouge 69-37—106

Riggs Ryan, St. Thomas More 71-37—108

David Marsh, Catholic-Baton Rouge 72-36—108

Bradley Wall, Mandeville 70-39—109

Jack Longman, St. Thomas More 76-33—109

Parker Greene, Mandeville 73-37—110

Nyles Williams, Catholic-Baton Rouge 75-35—110

Taylor Crowell, Alexandria 76-44—110

Slayton Guidry, C. E. Byrd 70-41—111

Brooks Blanchard, Jesuit 71-40—111

Kade Bryant, Benton 72-39—111

William Boasberg, Jesuit 74-37—111

Hunter McDermott, Brother Martin 74-37—111

Gavin McDermott, Brother Martin 75-36—111

Collin Dibbley, Sam Houston 72-41—113

Benjamin Robinson, Lafayette High 80-34—114

Mason LeBlanc, St. Thomas More 74-40—114

Bennett Lanasa, St. Paul’s 75-39—114

Wayne Kabrich, Mandeville 73-42—115

Brooks Reid, C. E. Byrd 74-41—115

Matthew Yeung, Mandeville 75-40—115

Brennan Pecoraro, Brother Martin 76-39—115

Tripp Bellard, St. Thomas More 76-39—115

Benjamin Hendricks, Mandeville 76-39—115

Charles Smith, C. E. Byrd 77-38—115

William Wallace, Alexandria 75-41—116

John Ritter, Catholic-Baton Rouge 76-40—116

Henry Crowell, Alexandria 77-40—117

Jackson Townsend, Alexandria 79-38—117

Pierce Perry, Alexandria 79-39—118

Sawyer Bernard, Brother Martin 81-38—119

Carter Hughes, St. Thomas More 85-35—120

Julien Tullier, Jesuit 77-44—121

Jacob Theriot, Brother Martin 85-40—125

Carter Vinson, Neville 82-45—127

Zach Derouen, Neville 85-43—128

Coleman Puneky, Jesuit 86-43—129

Cole Carlos, Live Oak 85-45—130

Hunter Quinn, Neville 95-50—145

Division II Boys Final Results

TEAM STANDINGS

St. Louis Catholic 301-156—457

Teurlings Catholic 329-156—485

St. Charles Catholic 341-171—512

Vandebilt Catholic 348-174—522

Brusly 352-171—523

South Lafourche 355-175—530

DeRidder 368-168—536

Sterlington 374-192—566

INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS

Kye Hanks, St. Louis Catholic 69-37—106

Fulton Pigeon, Holy Cross 75-38—113

Samuel Broussard, St. Louis Catholic 76-39—115

Kane Hanks, St. Louis Catholic 76-40—116

Brewer Cain, Teurlings Catholic 84-35—119

Dane Galiano, St. Charles Catholic 78-41—119

Kaine Stevens, North Vermilion 79-41—120

Jackson Dauzat, Teurlings Catholic 78-42—120

Jude LeBoeuf, South Lafourche 78-43—121

Evan Comeaux, St. Louis Catholic 81-40—121

Luke LeBeouf, St. Louis Catholic 80-41—121

Brody Bourgoyne, Brusly 77-45—122

Josh Louviere, Vandebilt Catholic 82-40—122

Michael Parmley, DeRidder 82-41—123

Brooks Monica, St. Charles Catholic 81-42—123

Chris Fonseca, South Lafourche 86-38—124

Jack Waters, Sterlington 85-39—124

Spencer Hagan, Teurlings Catholic 79-45—124

Avery Fortier, Teurlings Catholic 88-37—125

Drew Daigle, Brusly 87-41—128

Darin Yuratich, Haynes Academy 87-41—128

Brooks Holley, Brusly 85-44—129

Jacque Person, Jennings 86-43—129

Aidan Cobb, West Feliciana 87-44—131

Gage Cavalier, Vandebilt Catholic 84-47—131

Isaac Castilaw, DeRidder 94-39—133

Jacuqes Holloway, E. D. White 86-47—133

Bruce Waguespack, St. Charles Catholic 89-44—133

Parker New, North DeSoto 87-47—134

Maddox Angellette, Vandebilt Catholic 89-45—134

Steven Freeland, Sterlington 87-49—136

Jake Danos, South Lafourche 94-43—137

Will Seibert, Vandebilt Catholic 93-45—138

Christian DeLapp, Leesville 88-51—139

Sean Ledesma, DeRidder 97-43—140

Gunner Gregory, DeRidder 95-46—141

Nathan Gabriel, St. Charles Catholic 93-48—141

Carson Santa Ana, DeRidder 97-45—142

Austin Monk, Brusly 103-41—144

Landree LeBlanc, St. Charles Catholic 100-44—144

Brock Benoit, Vandebilt Catholic 102-44—146

Kyle Dubois, South Lafourche 97-51—148

Cam Johnson, Sterlington 96-54—150

Trey Simoneaux, Sterlington 106-51—157

Bennett Bourgeois, South Lafourche 121-52—173

Preston Reynolds, Sterlington 132-53—185

Samuel Arnaud, Teurlings Catholic 90-NS

Jaxon Owen, Teurlings Catholic NS-42

Brody Pierce, Brusly NS-50

Mason Comeaux, Brusly WD

Division III Boys Final Results

TEAM STANDINGS



Ascension Episcopal 292-153—445

Parkview Baptist 300-147—447

Loyola Prep 309-154—463

University Lab 319-156—475

Episcopal 325-152—477

Ouachita Christian 313-168—481

Notre Dame 328-162—490

Calvary Baptist 360-191—551

INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS

Noah Chauvin, Ascension Episcopal 70-36—106

Silas Lovett, Ouachita Christian 71-36—107

Jack Carter, Parkview Baptist 73-35—108

Jack Gilmer, Loyola Prep 71-37—108

Cooper Adams, Houma Christian 76-34—110

Ben Blanco, Ascension Episcopal 71-39—110

Jack Lauve, Loyola Prep 71-39—110

Hunter Cope, Parkview Baptist 73-39—112

Kruz Martin, Westlake 75-37—112

Elliot Aucoin, Parkview Baptist 77-35—112

Hayden Amy, Ascension Episcopal 74-39—113

Austin Ray, Episcopal 77-36—113

Owen Lejeune, Dunham 74-40—114

Peyton Parker, Ouachita Christian 74-40—114

Harry Shaheen, DeQuincy 75-39—114

Cullen Ledet, Country Day 75-41—116

Joseph Wilson, Ascension Episcopal 77-39—116

Brad Buras, University Lab 77-39—116

Ky Breaux, Catholic-New Iberia 77-39—116

Charlie Jackson, Parkview Baptist 77-41—118

Callum Mucklow, University Lab 78-40—118

Ty Savant, Notre Dame 81-38—119

Clint Heroman, University Lab 82-37—119

Duffie Vinci, Episcopal 82-38—120

Luke Domingue, Ascension Episcopal 81-40—121

Cruse Brewster, Parkview Baptist 83-38—121

Henri Pommier, Notre Dame 80-42—122

Ben Bretz, Loyola Prep 84-38—122

Christian Whitlock, North Webster 85-37—122

Jake Morris, Loyola Prep 83-40—123

Porter Eglin, Episcopal 83-40—123

Jude Duplechin, Notre Dame 83-40—123

Ezra Eberts, Ouachita Christian 80-44—124

Luke Dickerson, Episcopal 86-38—124

Jayden Williams, University Lab 82-42—124

Hudson Hays, University Lab 85-40—125

Townes Couvillion, Episcopal 83-45—128

Nicholas Avalone, Loyola Prep 90-41—131

Tripp Jones, Calvary Baptist 88-45—133

Ezra Smith, Calvary Baptist 89-46—135

Evan Dauphine, Notre Dame 84-52—136

Joachim Bourgeois, Notre Dame 94-42—136

Wyatt Wilson, Ouachita Christian 88-50—138

Stuart Sitton, Ouachita Christian 91-48—139

Noah Wasson, Calvary Baptist 92-49—141

Grayson Grigsby, Calvary Baptist 91-51—142

Case Abrams, Caldwell Parish 103-51—154

Jack Strother, Calvary Baptist 105-56—161

Division IV Boys Final Results

TEAM STANDINGS



Vermilion Catholic 344-173—517

Westminster Christian 348-172—520

Cedar Creek 347-178—525

Quitman 360-172—532

Castor 355-196—551

Harrisonburg 372-185—557

St. John 381-185—566

Ascension Catholic 394-197—591

INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS

Alex Roebuck, Cedar Creek 70-39—109

Luke Wainwright, Grand Lake 71-40—111

Logan Heltz, Christ Episcopal 74-40—114

Wyatt Shiflett, Christ Episcopal 77-40—117

Jackson Davis, Westminster 82-39—121

Ivan Popp, Berchmans Academy 83-39—122

Carson Carrico, Choudrant 84-38—122

Hayden Patin, Vermilion Catholic 81-41—122

Brady LeGrange, St. John 85-38—123

Carlyn Ledet, Vermilion Catholic 83-41—124

John Clay Cancienne, Ascension Catholic 84-41—125

Luke Davis, Westminster 81-45—126

Peter Kautz, St. Mary’s 87-41—128

Ryan Fuqua, Harrisonburg 86-43—129

Sawyer Stover, Vermilion Catholic 86-43—129

Hayden Thompson, Castor 79-50—129

Noah Leach, Quitman 90-40—130

Payton Nomey, Quitman 89-41—130

Owen Morgan, Westminster 90-42—132

Logan Navarre, St. John 89-44—133

Pierce Regard, Avoyelles Charter 91-42—133

Micah Merchant, Hicks 93-41—134

Triston Floyd, Cedar Creek 92-42—134

Grant Williams, Quitman 91-44—135

Hudson Pullig, Quitman 90-47—137

Kyler Austin, Castor 89-48—137

Cameron Temple, Cedar Creek 94-46—140

Daniel Palmer, Westminster 95-46—141

William Harris, Ascension Catholic 87-55—142

Kohen Hebert, Vermilion Catholic 94-48—142

Ayden Hays, Castor 92-50—142

Paxton Burney, Cedar Creek 91-51—142

Levi Joyner, Castor 95-50—145

Zavier Field, Harrisonburg 101-45—146

Lane Dupre, Harrisonburg 90-56—146

Kase West, Quitman 99-48—147

Carter Pentecost, Harrisonburg 95-53—148

Cole Markins, St. John 98-50—148

Thomas Buckless, Vermilion Catholic 100-52—152

James Myers, Cedar Creek 100-52—152

Hunter Chiquet, Ascension Catholic 106-48—154

Matt McCarthy, Castor 106-48—154

Ragen Fuqua, Harrisonburg 111-44—155

Jacob Bergeron, St. John 109-54—163

Jack Lemoine, Westminster 108-59—167

Ty LeBlanc, Ascension Catholic 119-53—172

Evan Loupe, St. John 125-53—178

Brooks Landry, Ascension Catholic 117-63—180

