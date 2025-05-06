Ascension Episcopal golf wins 7th straight State Title

LAFAYETTE — A nearly two-hour weather delay and a ruling that deemed the course unplayable couldn’t stop Ascension Episcopal from adding another title to its storied legacy.
The Blue Gators entered Tuesday in the lead at the Division III state golf tournament, needing a strong showing to claim their seventh consecutive championship. But Mother Nature had other plans. After storms rolled in, the course was officially ruled unplayable and scores were counted through 27 holes instead of the full 36.
Despite the adjustment, Ascension Episcopal was declared the winner — continuing a dynasty that shows no signs of slowing down.
“I think it’s unprecedented,” said head coach Logan Ray. “It speaks volumes about the school’s commitment to the golf program, but also the players. They understand they’re playing for more than themselves. There’s a tradition here, and you don’t want to be the team that breaks up the dynasty. They certainly performed well this week.”
Sophomore Noah Chauvin led the charge, shooting a 2-under 106 to claim his second individual gold medal.
“It was super important,” Chauvin said. “The wind started blowing early and made it difficult. I doubled my first hole, but I birdied the next two and that helped us win a state championship. Feels good.”
The team says their post-title tradition continues — a celebratory meal at El Paso Mexican Grill in Youngsville — before setting their sights on an eighth straight title in 2026.
2025 LHSAA STATE GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS
*Due to weather, tournament was shortened to 27 holes
Division I Boys Final Results
TEAM STANDINGS
- Catholic-Baton Rouge 285-143—428
- C. E. Byrd 285-148—433
- St. Thomas More 297-144—441
- Jesuit 286-159—445
- Mandeville 291-155—446
- Brother Martin 306-150—456
- Alexandria 307-158—465
- Neville 305-161—466
INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS
Drew Sliman, Lafayette High 67-34—101
Justin Lotz, Northshore 66-36—102
Duke Nitcher, Jesuit 64-39—103
Rylan Hess, St. Paul’s 69-35—104
Kevin Zheng, Catholic-Baton Rouge 69-35—104
Shepherd Smith, C. E. Byrd 70-35—105
James Holtsclaw, C. E. Byrd 71-34—105
William Porter, Neville 72-33—105
Maddox Mowad, Neville 66-40—106
Andres Prieto, Catholic-Baton Rouge 69-37—106
Riggs Ryan, St. Thomas More 71-37—108
David Marsh, Catholic-Baton Rouge 72-36—108
Bradley Wall, Mandeville 70-39—109
Jack Longman, St. Thomas More 76-33—109
Parker Greene, Mandeville 73-37—110
Nyles Williams, Catholic-Baton Rouge 75-35—110
Taylor Crowell, Alexandria 76-44—110
Slayton Guidry, C. E. Byrd 70-41—111
Brooks Blanchard, Jesuit 71-40—111
Kade Bryant, Benton 72-39—111
William Boasberg, Jesuit 74-37—111
Hunter McDermott, Brother Martin 74-37—111
Gavin McDermott, Brother Martin 75-36—111
Collin Dibbley, Sam Houston 72-41—113
Benjamin Robinson, Lafayette High 80-34—114
Mason LeBlanc, St. Thomas More 74-40—114
Bennett Lanasa, St. Paul’s 75-39—114
Wayne Kabrich, Mandeville 73-42—115
Brooks Reid, C. E. Byrd 74-41—115
Matthew Yeung, Mandeville 75-40—115
Brennan Pecoraro, Brother Martin 76-39—115
Tripp Bellard, St. Thomas More 76-39—115
Benjamin Hendricks, Mandeville 76-39—115
Charles Smith, C. E. Byrd 77-38—115
William Wallace, Alexandria 75-41—116
John Ritter, Catholic-Baton Rouge 76-40—116
Henry Crowell, Alexandria 77-40—117
Jackson Townsend, Alexandria 79-38—117
Pierce Perry, Alexandria 79-39—118
Sawyer Bernard, Brother Martin 81-38—119
Carter Hughes, St. Thomas More 85-35—120
Julien Tullier, Jesuit 77-44—121
Jacob Theriot, Brother Martin 85-40—125
Carter Vinson, Neville 82-45—127
Zach Derouen, Neville 85-43—128
Coleman Puneky, Jesuit 86-43—129
Cole Carlos, Live Oak 85-45—130
Hunter Quinn, Neville 95-50—145
Division II Boys Final Results
TEAM STANDINGS
- St. Louis Catholic 301-156—457
- Teurlings Catholic 329-156—485
- St. Charles Catholic 341-171—512
- Vandebilt Catholic 348-174—522
- Brusly 352-171—523
- South Lafourche 355-175—530
- DeRidder 368-168—536
- Sterlington 374-192—566
INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS
Kye Hanks, St. Louis Catholic 69-37—106
Fulton Pigeon, Holy Cross 75-38—113
Samuel Broussard, St. Louis Catholic 76-39—115
Kane Hanks, St. Louis Catholic 76-40—116
Brewer Cain, Teurlings Catholic 84-35—119
Dane Galiano, St. Charles Catholic 78-41—119
Kaine Stevens, North Vermilion 79-41—120
Jackson Dauzat, Teurlings Catholic 78-42—120
Jude LeBoeuf, South Lafourche 78-43—121
Evan Comeaux, St. Louis Catholic 81-40—121
Luke LeBeouf, St. Louis Catholic 80-41—121
Brody Bourgoyne, Brusly 77-45—122
Josh Louviere, Vandebilt Catholic 82-40—122
Michael Parmley, DeRidder 82-41—123
Brooks Monica, St. Charles Catholic 81-42—123
Chris Fonseca, South Lafourche 86-38—124
Jack Waters, Sterlington 85-39—124
Spencer Hagan, Teurlings Catholic 79-45—124
Avery Fortier, Teurlings Catholic 88-37—125
Drew Daigle, Brusly 87-41—128
Darin Yuratich, Haynes Academy 87-41—128
Brooks Holley, Brusly 85-44—129
Jacque Person, Jennings 86-43—129
Aidan Cobb, West Feliciana 87-44—131
Gage Cavalier, Vandebilt Catholic 84-47—131
Isaac Castilaw, DeRidder 94-39—133
Jacuqes Holloway, E. D. White 86-47—133
Bruce Waguespack, St. Charles Catholic 89-44—133
Parker New, North DeSoto 87-47—134
Maddox Angellette, Vandebilt Catholic 89-45—134
Steven Freeland, Sterlington 87-49—136
Jake Danos, South Lafourche 94-43—137
Will Seibert, Vandebilt Catholic 93-45—138
Christian DeLapp, Leesville 88-51—139
Sean Ledesma, DeRidder 97-43—140
Gunner Gregory, DeRidder 95-46—141
Nathan Gabriel, St. Charles Catholic 93-48—141
Carson Santa Ana, DeRidder 97-45—142
Austin Monk, Brusly 103-41—144
Landree LeBlanc, St. Charles Catholic 100-44—144
Brock Benoit, Vandebilt Catholic 102-44—146
Kyle Dubois, South Lafourche 97-51—148
Cam Johnson, Sterlington 96-54—150
Trey Simoneaux, Sterlington 106-51—157
Bennett Bourgeois, South Lafourche 121-52—173
Preston Reynolds, Sterlington 132-53—185
Samuel Arnaud, Teurlings Catholic 90-NS
Jaxon Owen, Teurlings Catholic NS-42
Brody Pierce, Brusly NS-50
Mason Comeaux, Brusly WD
Division III Boys Final Results
TEAM STANDINGS
- Ascension Episcopal 292-153—445
- Parkview Baptist 300-147—447
- Loyola Prep 309-154—463
- University Lab 319-156—475
- Episcopal 325-152—477
- Ouachita Christian 313-168—481
- Notre Dame 328-162—490
- Calvary Baptist 360-191—551
INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS
Noah Chauvin, Ascension Episcopal 70-36—106
Silas Lovett, Ouachita Christian 71-36—107
Jack Carter, Parkview Baptist 73-35—108
Jack Gilmer, Loyola Prep 71-37—108
Cooper Adams, Houma Christian 76-34—110
Ben Blanco, Ascension Episcopal 71-39—110
Jack Lauve, Loyola Prep 71-39—110
Hunter Cope, Parkview Baptist 73-39—112
Kruz Martin, Westlake 75-37—112
Elliot Aucoin, Parkview Baptist 77-35—112
Hayden Amy, Ascension Episcopal 74-39—113
Austin Ray, Episcopal 77-36—113
Owen Lejeune, Dunham 74-40—114
Peyton Parker, Ouachita Christian 74-40—114
Harry Shaheen, DeQuincy 75-39—114
Cullen Ledet, Country Day 75-41—116
Joseph Wilson, Ascension Episcopal 77-39—116
Brad Buras, University Lab 77-39—116
Ky Breaux, Catholic-New Iberia 77-39—116
Charlie Jackson, Parkview Baptist 77-41—118
Callum Mucklow, University Lab 78-40—118
Ty Savant, Notre Dame 81-38—119
Clint Heroman, University Lab 82-37—119
Duffie Vinci, Episcopal 82-38—120
Luke Domingue, Ascension Episcopal 81-40—121
Cruse Brewster, Parkview Baptist 83-38—121
Henri Pommier, Notre Dame 80-42—122
Ben Bretz, Loyola Prep 84-38—122
Christian Whitlock, North Webster 85-37—122
Jake Morris, Loyola Prep 83-40—123
Porter Eglin, Episcopal 83-40—123
Jude Duplechin, Notre Dame 83-40—123
Ezra Eberts, Ouachita Christian 80-44—124
Luke Dickerson, Episcopal 86-38—124
Jayden Williams, University Lab 82-42—124
Hudson Hays, University Lab 85-40—125
Townes Couvillion, Episcopal 83-45—128
Nicholas Avalone, Loyola Prep 90-41—131
Tripp Jones, Calvary Baptist 88-45—133
Ezra Smith, Calvary Baptist 89-46—135
Evan Dauphine, Notre Dame 84-52—136
Joachim Bourgeois, Notre Dame 94-42—136
Wyatt Wilson, Ouachita Christian 88-50—138
Stuart Sitton, Ouachita Christian 91-48—139
Noah Wasson, Calvary Baptist 92-49—141
Grayson Grigsby, Calvary Baptist 91-51—142
Case Abrams, Caldwell Parish 103-51—154
Jack Strother, Calvary Baptist 105-56—161
Division IV Boys Final Results
TEAM STANDINGS
- Vermilion Catholic 344-173—517
- Westminster Christian 348-172—520
- Cedar Creek 347-178—525
- Quitman 360-172—532
- Castor 355-196—551
- Harrisonburg 372-185—557
- St. John 381-185—566
- Ascension Catholic 394-197—591
INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS
Alex Roebuck, Cedar Creek 70-39—109
Luke Wainwright, Grand Lake 71-40—111
Logan Heltz, Christ Episcopal 74-40—114
Wyatt Shiflett, Christ Episcopal 77-40—117
Jackson Davis, Westminster 82-39—121
Ivan Popp, Berchmans Academy 83-39—122
Carson Carrico, Choudrant 84-38—122
Hayden Patin, Vermilion Catholic 81-41—122
Brady LeGrange, St. John 85-38—123
Carlyn Ledet, Vermilion Catholic 83-41—124
John Clay Cancienne, Ascension Catholic 84-41—125
Luke Davis, Westminster 81-45—126
Peter Kautz, St. Mary’s 87-41—128
Ryan Fuqua, Harrisonburg 86-43—129
Sawyer Stover, Vermilion Catholic 86-43—129
Hayden Thompson, Castor 79-50—129
Noah Leach, Quitman 90-40—130
Payton Nomey, Quitman 89-41—130
Owen Morgan, Westminster 90-42—132
Logan Navarre, St. John 89-44—133
Pierce Regard, Avoyelles Charter 91-42—133
Micah Merchant, Hicks 93-41—134
Triston Floyd, Cedar Creek 92-42—134
Grant Williams, Quitman 91-44—135
Hudson Pullig, Quitman 90-47—137
Kyler Austin, Castor 89-48—137
Cameron Temple, Cedar Creek 94-46—140
Daniel Palmer, Westminster 95-46—141
William Harris, Ascension Catholic 87-55—142
Kohen Hebert, Vermilion Catholic 94-48—142
Ayden Hays, Castor 92-50—142
Paxton Burney, Cedar Creek 91-51—142
Levi Joyner, Castor 95-50—145
Zavier Field, Harrisonburg 101-45—146
Lane Dupre, Harrisonburg 90-56—146
Kase West, Quitman 99-48—147
Carter Pentecost, Harrisonburg 95-53—148
Cole Markins, St. John 98-50—148
Thomas Buckless, Vermilion Catholic 100-52—152
James Myers, Cedar Creek 100-52—152
Hunter Chiquet, Ascension Catholic 106-48—154
Matt McCarthy, Castor 106-48—154
Ragen Fuqua, Harrisonburg 111-44—155
Jacob Bergeron, St. John 109-54—163
Jack Lemoine, Westminster 108-59—167
Ty LeBlanc, Ascension Catholic 119-53—172
Evan Loupe, St. John 125-53—178
Brooks Landry, Ascension Catholic 117-63—180
