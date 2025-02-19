Ascension Episcopal falls to Newman in Division IV Championship

HAMMOND — The Division IV boys’ soccer championship was up for grabs early, with both Newman and Ascension Episcopal generating multiple scoring opportunities in the first half. However, neither team could break through initially, thanks in part to clutch saves from senior goalkeeper Les Schouest.

Despite Schouest’s efforts, the Greenies found their opening in the 29th minute when Cole Spady netted the first of two first-half goals for Newman, before eventually winning 3-1.

“We knew it was gonna be a tough game. I expected to be busy,” Schouest said. “Our defense has been incredible this year, but Newman’s offense was pretty stellar, and I just knew that we all had to give our all to keep ourselves in it. Both teams were close to scoring—it just felt like anyone’s game the whole time.”

Ascension Episcopal head coach Munir Poca praised his goalkeeper’s resilience.

“Every time I coach, it starts from a solid keeper, and if we don’t have a solid keeper or solid foundation, it’s just hard,” Poca said. “And he definitely kept us in the game as much as he could. Unfortunately, we let three go. And yeah, very proud of what he did.”

The Blue Gators did manage to get on the board before halftime, with junior Hayes Trotter finding the net late in the first half.

Despite falling short, Ascension Episcopal will look to build on plays like Trotter’s as they aim to make another run at the state title next season.

