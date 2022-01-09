Alexandria edges STM in championship game of local tournament

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexandria 48, St. Thomas More 46
Beau Chene 71, Southside 66
Lafayette Christian 66, Liberty 58
Opelousas 62, Highland Baptist 35
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Lafayette 62, St. Louis Catholic 36
St. Thomas More 48, Northwest 27
