Alexandria edges STM in championship game of local tournament

LAFAYETTE —

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexandria 48, St. Thomas More 46

Beau Chene 71, Southside 66

Lafayette Christian 66, Liberty 58

Opelousas 62, Highland Baptist 35

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Lafayette 62, St. Louis Catholic 36

St. Thomas More 48, Northwest 27

