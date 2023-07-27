AKT: Opelousas High Tigers

OPELOUSAS — The Opelousas High Tigers who is coming off their best run in over 3 decades.

"Well, number one for the team is brought us more confidence. You can see us getting better and better each game and as far as community wise, winning, it brings everybody together", says head coach Jimmy Zachery.

"It was amazing because we've done something that has never been done in some years", says running back D'Shaun Ford. "Like my coach said, we had fun while we was doing it. It's fun winning so just have fun."

Opelousas High finishing last season 9-2 which is the 2nd best record in school history.

Now, the Tigers come back fully loaded, with 18 starters returning. That includes 2 of the top junior prospects in the state like running back D'Shaun Ford and linebacker Corey Amos.

OHS is not aiming low when discussing their goals for 2023.

"Like a state run. Confident, confident", says linebacker Corey Amos. "It's everybody from your freshman year and you've played with them your whole life."

"To me, its Dome or Bust. That's really what it is. They've taken their lumps, bumps and bruises as freshman and now they're the big boys on the block. They're the veterans now it's time to go get it."

Opelousas begins the season with Teurlings who they've lost to the last 4 seasons, but the Tigers are really eager to face the rebels.