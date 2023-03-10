AES punter, Badger Hargett, announces commitment to LSU

YOUNGSVILLE — LSU will soon welcome the 5th punter in the nation, in Badger Hargett.

The Ascension Episcopal senior announced his commitment to the Tigers today via social media.

In his time with the blue gators, Hargett has received all-district and all-state honors. He says that other programs had a head-start in offers, but he patiently waited on a call from the purple and gold.

"I got in contact with an LSU coach in mid-January and I was waiting on them for a while", says Hargett. "I just knew they were going to come for me, I just kept waiting and holding every single offer off."

"He trusted the process, trusted himself and his abilities", says teammate, Peyton Woodring. "Coming out here and kicking for LSU one day, doing well enough to get the offer... his dream school. I'm really proud of him for that."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel