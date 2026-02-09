Acadiana teams shine at State Wrestling Tournament

BOSSIER CITY — Acadiana didn’t just show up at the LHSAA State Wrestling Tournament — it took over mats across Louisiana, walking away with team championships, individual titles and podium finishes that underscored the region’s growing wrestling footprint.

The biggest statement came in Division II, where St. Thomas More powered its way to the boys team state championship with 289 points. STM crowned four individual state champions, turning the tournament into a celebration of blue and gold.

Not far behind, Teurlings Catholic proved it belongs among the state’s elite, finishing third overall with 260.5 points. The Rebels battled through one of the deepest divisions in the state and left with a podium finish to show for it.

In Division III, Basile High School delivered another reminder of its wrestling tradition, rolling to the team state title with 225 points. The Bearcats’ consistency across weight classes paid off, while St. Edmund also represented Acadiana well with a third-place finish (165.5 points), giving the area two teams in the division’s top three.

Acadiana athletes shined just as brightly in individual competition.

At the Division I level, Acadiana High’s Ozias Gray fought his way to the 138-pound state championship, standing alone atop the podium in the state’s largest classification.

St. Thomas More’s championship run was fueled by individual gold from:



Foster Peterson (132 pounds)

Jonas Rebstock (144)

Enzo Lopez (157)

Walker Pugh (285)

In Division III, Basile and St. Edmund combined for four individual titles, led by:



Noah LeBlue (106), Kye Smith (120) and Logan Bergeron (126) of Basile

Cooper Berzas (144) of St. Edmund

The success wasn’t limited to the boys.

On the girls side, Lafayette High School put together a complete performance to win the girls team state championship with 174.5 points, finishing well clear of the rest of the field and cementing itself as the standard in Louisiana girls wrestling.

Lafayette and Acadiana athletes also delivered individual gold medals:



Ryleigh Blanchard (120) and Quetzicalli Guevara-Tapia (126) of Lafayette

Lilian Hutto (165) of Acadiana

When the final matches ended and the mats were cleared, the message was clear: Acadiana wrestling isn’t just competitive — it’s championship-caliber, from the lightest weights to the heavyweights, and from boys to girls.

