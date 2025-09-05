Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Acadiana teams roll with Thursday night football wins

Teurlings Catholic steamrolls Opelousas
Westgate outlasts LCCP, 28-20
Westminster Christian - Lafayette beats Albany, 26-16
USC commit Roderick Tezeno scores as Opelousas Catholic beats Iota
Area teams opened the season with statement wins across Acadiana on Thursday night. Mamou rolled in a 62-6 rout of Bolton, while Teurlings Catholic flexed in a 48-12 victory over Opelousas. Central Catholic’s defense pitched a shutout in a 35-0 win over White Castle.

Church Point controlled North Vermilion, 27-14, behind a sturdy ground game and timely stops. In a pair of tight contests, Westminster Christian Academy (Lafayette) put away Albany, 26-16, and Opelousas Catholic edged Iota, 14-7.

Here are the reported finals:

Westminster Christian-Lafayette 26, Albany 16

Mamou 62, Bolton 6

Teurlings 48, Opelousas 12

Church Point 27, North Vermilion 14

Opelousas Catholic 14, Iota 7

Central Catholic 35, White Castle 0

Westgate 28, Lake Charles College Prep 20

Port Barre 24, Crowley 13

