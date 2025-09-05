Acadiana teams roll with Thursday night football wins

Area teams opened the season with statement wins across Acadiana on Thursday night. Mamou rolled in a 62-6 rout of Bolton, while Teurlings Catholic flexed in a 48-12 victory over Opelousas. Central Catholic’s defense pitched a shutout in a 35-0 win over White Castle.
Church Point controlled North Vermilion, 27-14, behind a sturdy ground game and timely stops. In a pair of tight contests, Westminster Christian Academy (Lafayette) put away Albany, 26-16, and Opelousas Catholic edged Iota, 14-7.
Here are the reported finals:
Westminster Christian-Lafayette 26, Albany 16
Mamou 62, Bolton 6
Teurlings 48, Opelousas 12
Church Point 27, North Vermilion 14
Opelousas Catholic 14, Iota 7
Central Catholic 35, White Castle 0
Westgate 28, Lake Charles College Prep 20
Port Barre 24, Crowley 13
