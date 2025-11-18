Acadiana teams bring home titles, records at State Cross Country Championships

NATCHITOCHES — Several Acadiana schools returned from Monday’s LHSAA State Cross Country Championships with hardware after strong team and individual performances across multiple divisions.

In the girls’ races, St. Thomas More earned a third-place finish in Division II. In Division IV, Episcopal School of Acadiana placed five runners inside the top 50 to secure a spot on the podium. Highland Baptist delivered one of the area’s top performances as the girls’ team finished as Division V state runner-up, led by Madalynn Salsman’s second-place finish and Ella Blake’s fourth-place showing.

Highland Baptist also celebrated a state title on the boys’ side, winning the Division V championship behind a dominant effort from its top runners. David and Richard Nowakowski placed second and fifth, while senior Tyler Blissett capped his career with his fourth straight individual championship.

“It means the world,” Blissett said. “Ever since I started I always wanted the team championship, but we’ve never had the people to do it. This year we had enough guys. We had a goal all season to come out here and win, and we did that.”

Lafayette Christian earned the Division IV runner-up trophy, boosted by standout runner Talan Sievers, who broke his own division record with a time of 15:30 to repeat as individual champion.

“It’s a surreal feeling,” Sievers said. “We were hoping to win the whole thing, but we came out here to put out our all. That’s all I could ask for.”

St. Thomas More found the podium again in the boys’ Division II race, finishing second. But David Thibodaux’s Barrett Richard produced one of the meet’s signature moments, winning the individual title and setting a division record with a 15:38 finish.

“I haven’t had the greatest season but I was tired of losing,” Richard said. “I came out here and pushed through the line the best I could. What happened happened. I’m so excited.”

For full results from Monday’s meet, click here.

