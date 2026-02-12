Acadiana teams advance in LHSAA soccer regional round

Several Acadiana-area soccer teams are moving on in the LHSAA playoffs after strong performances in the regional round across multiple divisions.

With the regional round complete, advancing teams now turn their focus to the quarterfinals as the race for a state championship continues.

Girls

Division I

Southside 2, West Monroe 1

Division II

Teurlings Catholic 5, North Vermilion 1

St. Thomas More 3, South Terrebonne 0

Division III

St. Louis Catholic 6, David Thibodaux

Acadiana Renaissance 8, South Beauregard 0

Division IV

Catholic - New Iberia 4, St. Charles 0

Country Day 5, Ascension Episcopal 1

Boys

Division I

East Ascension 3, Southside 2

Brother Martin 4, Lafayette 0

Division II

The Willow School 6, Beau Chene 0

Teurlings Catholic 5, Riverdale 2

Central Lafourche 4, David Thibodaux 2

St. Thomas More 6, New Iberia 0

Division III

Univeristy Lab 7, Acadiana Renaissance 0

Bossier 1, Morgan City 0

Division IV

Ascension Episcopal 4, Sarah T. Reed 1

Vermilion Catholic 5, Episcopal of Acadiana 0

