Acadiana teams advance in LHSAA soccer regional round

Several Acadiana-area soccer teams are moving on in the LHSAA playoffs after strong performances in the regional round across multiple divisions.
With the regional round complete, advancing teams now turn their focus to the quarterfinals as the race for a state championship continues.
Girls
Division I
Southside 2, West Monroe 1
Division II
Teurlings Catholic 5, North Vermilion 1
St. Thomas More 3, South Terrebonne 0
Division III
St. Louis Catholic 6, David Thibodaux
Acadiana Renaissance 8, South Beauregard 0
Division IV
Catholic - New Iberia 4, St. Charles 0
Country Day 5, Ascension Episcopal 1
Boys
Division I
East Ascension 3, Southside 2
Brother Martin 4, Lafayette 0
Division II
The Willow School 6, Beau Chene 0
Teurlings Catholic 5, Riverdale 2
Central Lafourche 4, David Thibodaux 2
St. Thomas More 6, New Iberia 0
Division III
Univeristy Lab 7, Acadiana Renaissance 0
Bossier 1, Morgan City 0
Division IV
Ascension Episcopal 4, Sarah T. Reed 1
Vermilion Catholic 5, Episcopal of Acadiana 0
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers