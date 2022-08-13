Acadiana Kickoff Tour: Gueydan

GUEYDAN — In 2021, the Gueydan Bears didn't reach their goal of a 5-5 record, instead they would finish 3-7 with first-round playoff appearance.

As their year was coming to a close, their chemistry was questioned, but entering this season, it was a priority on their off-season to-do list.

"It ended not bad. We started to fall. We started arguing and at the end of the game", says fullback and linebacker, Briley Benoit. "It just fell apart after that."

"The team chemistry got better within the weight room and with the coaching that we have now", says lineman Micah Marceaux

On a roster slightly under 30 players, Gueydan's strength is in numbers.

The Bears will showcase their largest senior class under Lance Myers tenure with 9 starters returning on offense and 8 on defense. Their strength starts in the trenches where all 5 players on the offensive line return. On a team where most players go both ways, the versatility of the line could be the key to their success.

"We got all five starters from last year coming back in. Same thing with the defensive line, so we're more experienced than some of the other positions and we've been working together for the past year."

"Two years ago, we had two seniors last year, we had four and now we have 10. So in the junior and senior class, we have like almost 20 players of juniors and seniors", says Myers. We didn't have that the last few years. We were almost a JV team playing varsity. Now we actually have a true senior lead varsity football team. I think that gives us more confidence than anything."

