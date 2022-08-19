Acadiana Kickoff Tour: Cecilia

Cecilia Bulldogs

2021 Record: 10-3

District: 5-4A

Head Coach: Dennis Skains

Note: The Bulldogs are starting 5 new offensive linemen

There's been a lot of reason to celebrate lately if you're a fan of Cecilia football. The Bulldogs have won 19 games over the last 2 seasons and made a run to the quarterfinals in 2021. Now, Cecilia has their sights on becoming uncommon and reaching the dome in December.

"The great thing about the program right now is everybody is wanting to build on it", says head coach Dennis Skains. "We have a small senior class but they're special. They're together. They all have the same mindset. We're not embarrassed to say that's our goal."

"I feel like it can go very well as long as we don't let it go to our heads. I think we can go as far or further", says offensive lineman Stephen Shaw.

Cecilia certainly has the pieces to make a run at the 4-A championship puzzle.

The Bulldogs return 11 starters including 6 on defense.

CHS also boast a lot of star power as they return the reigning district offensive MVP in Germonie Davis, the defensive MVP in Ridge Collins and all state D-lineman Kendrick Alexander.

Now the bulldogs will have big shoes to fill at QB after losing 3 three-year starter Alex Soileau.

But next up is Diesel Solari who started 4 games under center last season.

"He can play any position. He can throw, he can run and that's why its going to be hard to stop our offense", says wide receiver Germonie Davis. "You don't know if he's going to throw or run the ball."

"He has a different skill set than Alex. He's going to open the pass more with the run game with his legs. Diesel can't do some of the things Alex could do, but Alex couldn't do some of the things that Diesel can do. We're just excited for Diesel to play at the best of his ability and let the offense do what it's done over the last few years which is put points on the board."

Establishing the trenches will be important for Cecilia early in the season as they are starting 5 new offensive linemen.

