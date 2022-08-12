Acadiana Kickoff Tour: Breaux Bridge

BREAUX BRIDGE — The Breaux Bridge Tigers enter a new era in 2022.

They welcome in first-year head coach, Zach Lochard, who looks to mold the Tigers into a championship program. Although his first year with the team, Lochard is no stranger to the game as he has football playing experience, to high school staff and even college coaching.

His goal is to build the team "brick by brick" by trusting the process for and for veteran players like Antonio Alexander and Nigel Patt, things are trending in the right direction.

"It's been going pretty good. He's just helping guys out that got back on our field and just been motivating them to work harder", says linebacker Alexander. "He's been motivating everybody and helping us with all the defensive calls and trying to get everybody on the same page."

"Some of the coaches that I knew growing up and some of them I've been around for a long time", says defensive back Nigel Patt. "So, having to build trust with them and trusting the offense and defense with everything."

In 2021, Breaux Bridge fell in the first round of the playoffs with a 5-7 record, also forfeiting two games to Covid. In their 5 losses, they allowed over 100 points from their opponents but so far, Lochard is impressed with his defense. He says they're trying a new system and so far, it's been well received.

"We'll be very multiple as well. A lot of the similar concepts, just schematic wise, as they've done previously, but it will be a new system, and the kids, and our coaches have done a tremendous job adapting to it", says Lochard.

"They've been pretty easy, not too hard. Everybody been putting in a lot of time and a lot of work into it."

