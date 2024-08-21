Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Southside Sharks

Southside Sharks

2023 Record: 8-4

District: 3-5A

Head Coach: Jess Curtis

Note: Jess Curtis takes over as head coach of the Sharks after Josh Fontenot resigned.

A heart-wrenching one-point loss to Airline kept Southside from reaching the quarterfinals last season. Since then, the Sharks have undergone a major leadership change, with former head coach Josh Fontenot stepping down and Jess Curtis stepping in to lead the program.

Curtis, who previously coached at Many and Natchitoches Central, brings championship pedigree to Southside and is eager to elevate the Sharks into the ranks of Louisiana’s elite football programs.

“I think the best football in the state is played here in Lafayette,” Curtis said. “I don’t think it’s debatable. You look around and see coach {Jim} Hightower or Matt McCullough. It’s great football being played here. We want to be a team that’s mentioned along with those great teams. I’m excited. That’s what gets me out of bed in the morning. The chance to compete with these types of teams.”

Curtis inherits a team with solid experience, including an offensive line that he believes is the strength of the squad. He’s also instilling his three core principles into the team: pride, passion, and physicality.

Senior defensive back Derrick Collins said the team is embracing the challenge.

“I’ve been ready to get back at it, go to the quarterfinals, and further,” Collins said. “We have so much potential. We don’t want to waste it. We want to be better.”

Senior offensive lineman Luke Dutil echoed that sentiment, emphasizing how last year’s loss has fueled his drive.

“It’s really put a fire under me to push harder, work past anything, and be better this season,” Dutil said.

Curtis also revealed that the Sharks will rotate between two quarterbacks this season—Crews Holden and Parker Diaz—giving the team flexibility under center as they strive for a deep playoff run.