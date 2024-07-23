Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Opelousas High Tigers

Opelousas

2024 Record: 12-3

District: 5-4A

Head Coach: Jimmy Zachery

Note: The Opelousas High Tigers won their first ever state championship

Head coach Jimmy Zachery told KATC that their 2023 motto was "Dome or Bust". Calling his own number, the Tigers were able to achieve their goal winning the first-ever state title in program history.

This year, he says the goal is simply to "run it back".

"That's what we're preaching to them, especially in this offseason and to see them take it and know they're the big boys on the block now", says Zachery. "The target is way bigger on our back and that's how you want it. If you say you are the champs, you've got to line down every Friday to defend the state championship and that's just how we feel."

"Everybody is on the same page. Everybody is confident", says defensive back Kyran Moore. "Confidence is really key to be honest so if everybody is on the same page, everybody play good and do their best."

And in doing so, Opelousas gets a big push from their returners.

The Tigers return 16 starters, 7 on defense, including their power running back D'Shaun Ford and their senior quarterback Zackeus Malveaux who totaled 2,050 offensive yards, 12 passing yards touchdowns and 14 scores on the ground.

For both Zachery and Malveaux, the play is there but it's the accountability that's been pivotal in their prep.

"From what we saw in the 7-on-7 this summer, I think he is nudging to that next step as far as holding himself accountable for his mistakes, even if he doesn't make the mistakes. He's holding himself accountable for the offense, he's getting guys in the right spots."

"Sta dedicated. Taking it one day at a time", says Malveaux. "Just keeping my head down and keeping coaches together and my team together."

