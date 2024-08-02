Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Lafayette Lions

Lafayette Lions

2023 Record: 3-7

District: 3-5A

Head Coach: Garrett Kreamer

Note: John Carney becomes the starting quarterback for the Lions.

Garrett Kreamer, who took over as head coach for Lafayette High School in late June last season, is heading into his first full offseason with a renewed sense of confidence and optimism.

After a season of adjusting to his coaching style and building team culture on the fly, Kreamer and the Lions are looking to capitalize on the groundwork laid during 2023.

“Last year, our team was just getting the hang of things with a new coach,” junior Jamieon Brown said. “We were shaky, but this year we’re coming harder.”

“Last year was really fast with the new coaching change," senior Jason Coleman. "This year, we played in a spring game. People are now comfortable with the offense and defense.”

“We didn’t have that level of understanding all around," sophomore Richmond Saunier said. "Having the entire offseason to get through the concepts and learn everything just helps. Everyone is on the same page.”

The Lions return 11 starters from last season, including six on offense and five on defense. Notably, the team has made a significant change at quarterback. Kevon’te Landry will move back to wide receiver, allowing junior John Carney to step into the role of QB1.

“My confidence is sky-high,” Carney said. “That was my biggest struggle last year. I didn’t believe in myself enough. I’ve worked on my footwork and mechanics to get sharper. I’ve worked with receivers to build chemistry.”

Kreamer emphasized the need for Carney to focus on running the offense effectively. “He just needs to run the offense, not do too much, and make the throws that the defense gives him. He has to realize that he has 10 other guys out there to help him make plays.”

In addition to Carney, Kreamer plans to use Richmond Saunier in quarterback packages, a concept familiar to the Saunier family. Richmond’s brother, Grayson, was a starter for the Lions just two years ago.

