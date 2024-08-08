Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Gueydan Bears

Gueydan Bears

2023 Record: 0-10

District: 6-1A

Head Coach: Kevin Kern

Note: Kevin Kern takes over the Gueydan Bears after being an assistant on the staff for the past two seasons.

After serving as an assistant coach for two seasons, Kevin Kern is stepping up to lead the Gueydan Bears, who are looking to turn around their fortunes after a challenging 2023 season.

The Bears, who failed to secure a win last year and were shut out in eight of their ten losses, are now under Kern’s guidance. Kern's approach focuses on commitment and resilience, aiming to rebuild the team’s competitive spirit.

"We have to do things that we don’t want to because we’re committed to our team," Kern said. "We have to do all things that are expected and compete. We can’t get down because you get behind in a game. We have to come out and play harder if we want to change things around here."

"If you’re not committed to your team, how can you go out on game night and compete with each other?" senior running back Sydney Breauxsaid. "You have to be committed to your team to be able to compete and win games."

Heading into the 2024 season, the Bears return nearly all their key players, having lost only two seniors from the previous year. Senior quarterback Slade Broussard, who was injured last season after playing in seven games, is set to make a significant impact.

"I started off the summer putting in work," Broussard said. "I made sure the younger kids are focused on their workouts, pay attention when we’re going over things, and made sure they’re doing everything."

Kern highlighted Broussard’s role as pivotal. "He’s the quarterback so he has to be a leader," Kern said. "He can’t do things that a normal kid his age would be doing. He has to have a little bit more responsibility because he’s in charge. The team moves as he moves. When he gets better, the team gets better."

The Bears will also face a new challenge this season, having moved to District 6-1A. Gueydan will compete against schools such as Vermilion Catholic and Ascension Episcopal.

