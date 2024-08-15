Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2024: Beau Chene Gators

Beau Chene Gators

2023 Record: 1-9

District: 5-4A

Head Coach: Buck Harris

Note: Buck Harris takes over his alma mater after serving as defensive line coach.

Buck Harris, a 2001 graduate of Beau Chene, has returned to his alma mater as the new head football coach after Marques Lewis left for Comeaux. Having served on the Gators’ coaching staff last season, Harris embraced the promotion and is eager to lead the team with a fresh vision.

"It means a lot because being a former player and alum, there is pressure to be successful," Harris said.

Junior linebacker Matthew Wheaton acknowledged the changes under Harris but is focused on integrating the new coaching style. "I’m adjusting by taking it all in. I take the things that Coach Lewis said and bring it together with this new formation," Wheaton said.

Harris inherits a squad with 11 returning starters—six on offense and five on defense. He’s implementing his own playbook on both sides of the ball, including a 40 defense and a Wing-T offense. So far, the players are embracing the changes.

"They’ve been adjusting well to the fundamentals and basics of both schemes," Harris said. "We’re not starting from scratch but just building from what they already have and incorporating it into the new schemes."

Senior lineman Owen Olivier praised the team’s ability to adapt. "I think it shows change and development in our team. It shows how we’re able to go from one playbook to another and build on that," Olivier said.

One major question remains for the Gators: Who will be QB1? A three-man competition is underway, with Cameron Simmons, Cayson Woods, and Christian Wheeler vying for the starting role.

