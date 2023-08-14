Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Lafayette Lions

Lafayette Lions

2022 Record: 4-6

District: 3-5A

Head Coach: Garrett Kreamer

Note: Garrett Kreamer was named the head coach in June.

Garrett Kreamer will lead Lafayette in 2023. The former Patterson head coach took the job in June after leading the Lumberjacks to an 8-5 season.

The Comeaux product has 11 starters to front the charge at LHS, and the Lions will lean on their experience to bring back their roar.

“We're going to have to rely on our older guys,” Kreamer said. “Our seniors have to step up and be the leaders of this team, and they have to show the young kids the way. They're going to continue to learn from us as a coaching staff and hopefully, we begin to gel and mesh together.”

“Defense is a big part of winning games,” senior cornerback Darrell Simmons said. “So, you need a lot of leaders on the defensive side of the ball to communicate and play a big part to the success on defense.”

Offensively, the Lions return five starters and are close to naming Kevon'te Landry as QB1.

The junior lined up as a receiver in 2022 and caught passes from Grayson Saunier.

He'll now take the reins and run Kreamer’s no-huddle spread offense. Being a quarterback is nothing foreign to him, and he's ready to make noise under center.

“I've been you know working with coach Kreamer since he was a quarterback in high school,” Landry said. “He teaches like little steps. I'm still kind of getting comfortable because it's a lot, but I think it's going to be good.”

“He's just got to run the offense,” Kreamer said. “He can't try and do too much. He's got to realize that he has 10 other guys out there with him. He needs to just execute, run the offense, and we are going to ask him to make some plays for his down the field.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel