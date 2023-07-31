Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Lafayette Christian Knights

Lafayette Christian Knights

2022 Record: 10-4

District: 4-4A

Head Coach: Hunter Landry

Notes: Fell in the Division II State Championship; OC Hunter Landry promoted to head coach

LCA played in their sixth straight title game but fell short to St. Thomas More. Trev Faulk would resign as head coach allowing for the promotion of offensive coordinator Hunter Landry. With the first-year headman, the standard remains the same.

"Not one guy is bigger than the team," Landry said. "That's from guys that have been here for years starters to the freshmen. Everybody's held to the same standard. Seniors hold everybody to the same standard including other seniors."

"We always try our best to keep the standard," senior linebacker Sad Taylor said. "Whether it's running all the way off the field or keeping each other safe, we always keep the standard up."

The Knights bring back a ton of star power as their roster boasts four Super 16 members, but the show-stopper is quarterback Ju'juan Johnson. The senior QB totaled more than 5,400 yards, 60 touchdowns, and was an All-State selection. With the LSU commit under center, the offense expects to flourish again.

"We know that he got to give his 100, so we have to give our 100," senior defensive lineman Jonathan Moore-Leday said. "No matter what's going on, he's always going to bring the competitor out of us. He's going to compete with all he has no matter what happens. Win or lose, he's still with us."

"He's been our leader since he's been a sophomore," Landry said. "He's just made so many leaps and bounds improvement-wise at the quarterback position going from a sophomore to junior. It showed in his stats."

LCA's non-district schedule begins with a familiar opponent as the Knights face Acadiana for a fifth straight year.

