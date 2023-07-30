Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Beau Chene Gators

Beau Chene Gators

2022 Record: 1-9

District: 5-4A

Head Coach: Marcques Lewis

Note: Return 12 total starters.

In year one, Marcques Lewis led Beau Chene to its best season since 2016.

Last year, BC took a step in the wrong direction as the Gators finished 1-9 and missed out on the playoffs.

Lewis' team has learned a lesson about difficult times and is now focused on not letting it happen again.

“Things happen in life like that,” Lewis said. “You just got to get ready for the next one and always take the next step forward. There's not always going to be the results that we want. If you put in the work and trust in the work that you put in, the results will eventually happen.”

“I've loved football since I was a kid,” senior defensive back Tylon Major said. “Seeing this program just lit a fire under me knowing that I can make an impact. Ever since I was young, I always wanted to make a change. I feel like it's perfect for me.”

The Gators bring back 12 starters in 2023 including senior offensive lineman Nate Ortego who will be protecting first-year starter in quarterback Cohen Arnaud.

Beau Chene plans to lean toward their run game more, which is why the guys up front are key to their success.

“I'm embracing it by motivating my teammates and trying to get them better so we can be an unstoppable line,” Ortego said. “We want to be a moving wall this season. I think we can just rely on the run game at that point. If you have a moving wall, we just have to put the running back behind that and let him do his thing.”

“It's vital,” Lewis said. “Look at the teams that have been doing it. We want to follow that same suit and control the game as much as we can.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel