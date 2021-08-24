Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Breaux Bridge

BREAUX BRIDGE — 2020 Record: 3-6

District: 6-4A

Head Coach: Stephen Lotief

Note: Lotief is entering first year as head coach

The Breaux Bridge Tigers are entering a new era this season with the addition of former All-Acadiana head coach, Stephen "Tank" Lotief.

Lotief is coming from a dominant stint at Kaplan where he won 92 games over 11 seasons. He's looking to bring that same success to Breaux Bridge by teaching that winning isn't all about ability.

"We got some talent, we got some athleticism," says Lotief. "That's good, but we need to come together because right now we're not a team. We need to come together and be a team."

Senior offensive lineman, Landen Guidry echoes, "When i was a sophomore, I didn't know any of the seniors and now I know the freshmen. I'm helping teach the sophomores and the freshman and I think its going to bring us together closer."

With an up and coming team, Coach Lotief says there's competition everywhere on the roster, even at the quarterback position with Brian Ellender and Kelby Hypolite taking snaps. The Tigers will return an explosive offense on the ground including the addition of Tyrick Gary from Tuerlings Catholic.

But instead of worrying about the starters, Lotief is more concerned about unity. The summer mantra for the squad has been to play for one another and he believes that is what makes the better team.

"We're definitely getting closer as a team we have to learn that its not a one man team," says cornerback Christian Roberts. "We have to play as a team and put our selfishness aside."

Coach Lotief explaining the mantra says, "Play as hard as you can for that guy. The best team is going to win. The best team, not the best individuals. Can't be the greatest in the world if that guy is not any good and can't bring him along then we'll be in trouble. Be the best team out there."