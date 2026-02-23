Acadiana athletes capture titles at indoor state meet

BATON ROUGE — Several Acadiana-area programs brought home state championships over the weekend as athletes from the '337' turned in strong performances at the LHSAA Indoor Track and Field State Meet in Baton Rouge.

Leading the way locally was Lafayette High School, which claimed two relay state titles in Division I girls competition. The Lions won the 4×200-meter relay in 1 minute, 42.25 seconds and followed with another championship in the 4×400 relay at 3:57.43. Lafayette also earned an individual title in the pole vault, where Scarlett Petticrew cleared 11 feet, 11¾ inches to secure first place.

In Division II girls field events, Lafayette Christian standout Alaysia Titus delivered a dominant performance, winning both the long jump (17-7) and triple jump (36-11¾) to capture two state crowns.

Athletes from Acadiana Renaissance also reached the top of the podium. Terry Matthews won the Division II boys 60-meter hurdles in 8.18 seconds, while Rachel Owens captured the girls pole vault title with a clearance of 11-1½.

Other area champions included Delcambre’s Emma Smith, who won the Division II girls high jump at 5-6.

Several Acadiana athletes earned additional podium finishes across divisions.

From Division I, Teurlings Catholic’s Aaryam Saleh placed third in the girls 800 meters (2:21.25), while St. Thomas More’s Olivia Woods finished second in the girls pole vault (11-5¾). Southside High School also scored team points in the Division I boys standings.

In Division II, Erath’s Sean Herrington finished second in the boys 60-meter hurdles (8.27), while Kaplan’s Kodi Clement took second in the boys 400 meters (49.81). Delcambre added another podium performance with a second-place finish in the girls competition standings events through Smith’s victory.

A major highlight for the broader Acadiana region came from Highland Baptist, where Tyler Blissett delivered one of the most impressive distance performances of the meet. Blissett won both the Division II boys 1,600 meters (4:21.05) and 3,200 meters (9:51.26) to secure a distance double, establishing himself as one of the state’s top distance runners entering the outdoor season.

While no Acadiana-area school captured a team championship, multiple programs recorded podium finishes, including Lafayette High, which finished second in the Division I girls team standings with 54 points.

