Acadiana assistant Ronald Gunner wins annual Crying Towel

LAFAYETTE — The 73rd annual Kiwanis Jamboree signals the start of football season, and with it came one of Acadiana’s favorite traditions — the Crying Towel.

The event, held ahead of this week’s jamboree games, gave coaches from the 12 participating teams a chance to swap playbooks for punchlines. Each coach took the microphone to deliver their best jokes before being judged on both comedy and theatrics, including who could cry the best.

In the end, it was Acadiana assistant coach Ronald Gunner who walked away with bragging rights. Gunner claimed his third Crying Towel title, adding to his legacy at the annual event.

The Jamboree will feature six scheduled games as teams across Acadiana officially open the 2025 high school football season.

