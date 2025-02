Acadiana area National Signing Day

LAFAYETTE — National Signing Day was a momentous occasion for high school athletes across Acadiana, as they officially announced their commitments to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Numerous athletes signed with programs ranging from Division I powerhouses to smaller colleges, highlighting the depth of talent in the area. Louisiana was a popular destination, securing commitments from standout players such as wide receiver Russell Babineaux (Acadiana), safety Brent Gordan Jr. (Cecilia), and tight end Aiden Falgout (St. Thomas More).

Below is the compiled list of athletes that signed:

Acadiana

Russell Babineaux, wide receiver, Louisiana

Parker Bruno, running back, Harding University

Jayden Carmouche, defensive end/tackle, Centenary College

Tayden Collins, running back, Butler University

Caden DiBetta, quarterback, McNeese

Dajon Francis, safety/linebacker, Nelson University

Keldrick Francis, linebacker, Louisiana Christian

Jonah Gauthier, running back, Garden City Community College

Dayln Lewis, cornerback, Louisiana Christian

Braylon Noel, defensive back, Nicholls State

Braxton Scriber, offensive guard, Nicholls State



Ascension Episcopal

Brooke Gill, Iowa State University, Swim

Anna Hicks, Centenary College of Louisiana, Swim

Noah Trawick, Harding University, Tennis

Carencro

Brian Amune Jr., running back/linebacker, Crown College

Kaiden Castille, defensive tackle, Nazarene University

Jakayln Roy, defensive end, Crown College

Catholic-New Iberia

Luke Landry, quarterback, Louisiana Christian

Cecilia

Brent Gordan Jr., safety, Louisiana

Christian Menard, offensive lineman, Northwestern State

Ellis Stewart, wide receiver, Arkansas Pine-Bluff

Crowley

Ricky Webb, Defensive Tackle/Left tackle, Butler Community College

Erath

Mason Hebert, running back/linebacker, Louisiana Christian

Lafayette

Jason Coleman Jr., cornerback, Louisiana Christian

Lafayette Christian Academy

Calvin “Tre” Parker, athlete, Louisiana Christian

Loreauville

Kylon Polk, defensive back, Louisiana Christian

Northwest

Davon Thibodeaux, defensive end, Coffeyville Community College

Notre Dame

Landon Mouton, offensive lineman, Louisiana Christian

Opelousas

D’Shaun Ford, running back, ULM

Jonathan Ford, defensive end, Southern

Zackieus Malveaux, ATH, Southern

Chris Rideau, offensive lineman, Tuskegee

Rayne

Kylin Wheeler, wide receiver, Nicholls State

Southside

Derrick Collins, defensive back, Harding University

Jayden Hypolite, defensive end, Missouri Southern

Ramon Singleton Jr., running back/linebacker, East Texas Baptist University

St. Thomas More

Aiden Falgout, tight end, Louisiana

St. Martinville

Makharee Narcisse, wide receiver, Louisiana Christian

Teurlings Catholic

Kaleb Daniels, defensive back, University of Arkansas at Monticello

Jack Purser, tight end, Nicholls State

Doug E Viltz, running back, University of Arkansas at Monticello

Vermilion Catholic

Jonathan Dartez, quarterback, Nicholls State

