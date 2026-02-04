Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Acadiana area high schools celebrate National Signing Day

Posted
and last updated

Student-athletes from Acadiana and nearby communities will take center stage this week as they commit to continuing their academic and athletic careers at the next level.

Signing Day ceremonies will be held at schools across the region, celebrating young athletes in football, baseball, basketball, track and field, cross country, and more.

Here’s a look at each school and the athletes who are making their next big move.

Acadiana

  • Travis Gallien — East Mississippi Community College (Football)
  • Taveian Landry - Lamar (Football)

Ascension Episcopal

  • Bella Biggerstaff — South Alabama (Cross Country/Track & Field)

Carencro

  • Rontrell Woods — Centenary College (Football)

Catholic - New Iberia

  • Xander Labauve — Louisiana Christian University (Football)

Elton

  • Jaylen Thomas — Culver-Stockton University (Football)

Erath

  • Jack Landry — Nicholls State (Football)

Jeanerette

  • Javonte Williams — Southern (Football)

  • Jaidon Ward — Louisiana Christian (Football)

Jennings

  • Nate Broussard — Arkansas Monticello (Football)
  • Zion Leonard — Lyon College (Football)

Lafayette Christian Academy

  • Draylon August — Nicholls State (Football)
  • Jayden Arceneaux — Louisiana Christian University (Football)
  • Jace Babineaux — Louisiana Christian University (Football)
  • Torrey Landry — Louisiana Christian University (Football)
IMG_0204.jpg

Lafayette Renaissance Charter

  • Ja’courey Duhon — Centenary College
  • Kahmari Jackson — Arkansas Baptist College (Football)
  • Tramaine Jones Arkansas Baptist College (Football)
  • Xavier Dickerson — Grambling (Football)

Northside

  • Mario Alexander — Butler Community College (Football)
  • Braeden Prejean — Dillard University (Track)
  • Skilyn Joseph — Baton Rouge Community College (Girls Basketball)

Northwest

  • Reginald Lavergne — University of Charleston (Football)
  • Kevon Johnson — Louisiana Christian University (Football)

Southside

  • Cameron Allen — Nicholls State University (Football)
  • Carson Mathis — Louisiana Christian University (Baseball)
  • Marley Barnhill — University of Mobile (Girls soccer)

St. Martinville

  • Kohen Clues — Southern (Football)
  • Khyrie Francisco — Centenary College ((Football)

Teurlings Catholic

  • Alex Munoz — Louisiana (Football)

  • Drake Perry — Louisiana (Football)

  • AJ Price — Millsaps College (Football)
  • Nick Celestine — Mississippi Delta Community College (Football)
  • Brennen Storms — LSU-Alexandria (Baseball)
  • Andrew Fruge — McNeese State (Football)
  • Kaden Chavis — LSU-Eunice (Baseball)

Westgate

  • David Antoine — Arkansas Baptist College (Football)
  • Makai Wells — Coffeyville Community College (Football)

Westminster - Lafayette

  • Marlon Reed — Lincoln University of Missouri

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.