Acadiana area high schools celebrate National Signing Day

Student-athletes from Acadiana and nearby communities will take center stage this week as they commit to continuing their academic and athletic careers at the next level.

Signing Day ceremonies will be held at schools across the region, celebrating young athletes in football, baseball, basketball, track and field, cross country, and more.

Here’s a look at each school and the athletes who are making their next big move.

Acadiana

Travis Gallien — East Mississippi Community College (Football)



Taveian Landry - Lamar (Football)

Ascension Episcopal

Bella Biggerstaff — South Alabama (Cross Country/Track & Field)



Carencro

Rontrell Woods — Centenary College (Football)

Catholic - New Iberia

Xander Labauve — Louisiana Christian University (Football)

Elton

Jaylen Thomas — Culver-Stockton University (Football)



Erath

Jack Landry — Nicholls State (Football)

Jeanerette

Javonte Williams — Southern (Football)

Jaidon Ward — Louisiana Christian (Football)

Jennings

Nate Broussard — Arkansas Monticello (Football)



Zion Leonard — Lyon College (Football)



Lafayette Christian Academy

Draylon August — Nicholls State (Football)



Jayden Arceneaux — Louisiana Christian University (Football)



Jace Babineaux — Louisiana Christian University (Football)



Torrey Landry — Louisiana Christian University (Football)

Matt Standiford

Lafayette Renaissance Charter

Ja’courey Duhon — Centenary College



Kahmari Jackson — Arkansas Baptist College (Football)



Tramaine Jones Arkansas Baptist College (Football)



Xavier Dickerson — Grambling (Football)



Northside

Mario Alexander — Butler Community College (Football)



Braeden Prejean — Dillard University (Track)



Skilyn Joseph — Baton Rouge Community College (Girls Basketball)

Northwest

Reginald Lavergne — University of Charleston (Football)



Kevon Johnson — Louisiana Christian University (Football)

Southside

Cameron Allen — Nicholls State University (Football)



Carson Mathis — Louisiana Christian University (Baseball)



Marley Barnhill — University of Mobile (Girls soccer)

St. Martinville

Kohen Clues — Southern (Football)



Khyrie Francisco — Centenary College ((Football)

Teurlings Catholic

Alex Munoz — Louisiana (Football)



Drake Perry — Louisiana (Football) 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗬𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗛𝗢𝗠𝗘 🏠



The Teurlings Catholic tandem of 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝘅 𝗠𝘂𝗻𝗼𝘇 (QB) and 𝗗𝗿𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗿𝘆 (OL) are the newest members of the Ragin' Cajuns family 🤟#GeauxCajuns pic.twitter.com/JCLajsrIIF — Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns® Football (@RaginCajunsFB) February 4, 2026

AJ Price — Millsaps College (Football)



Nick Celestine — Mississippi Delta Community College (Football)



Brennen Storms — LSU-Alexandria (Baseball)



Andrew Fruge — McNeese State (Football)



Kaden Chavis — LSU-Eunice (Baseball)

Westgate

David Antoine — Arkansas Baptist College (Football)



Makai Wells — Coffeyville Community College (Football)

Westminster - Lafayette

Marlon Reed — Lincoln University of Missouri

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel