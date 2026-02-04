Acadiana area high schools celebrate National Signing Day

Student-athletes from Acadiana and nearby communities will take center stage this week as they commit to continuing their academic and athletic careers at the next level.
Signing Day ceremonies will be held at schools across the region, celebrating young athletes in football, baseball, basketball, track and field, cross country, and more.
Here’s a look at each school and the athletes who are making their next big move.
Acadiana
- Travis Gallien — East Mississippi Community College (Football)
- Taveian Landry - Lamar (Football)
Ascension Episcopal
- Bella Biggerstaff — South Alabama (Cross Country/Track & Field)
Carencro
- Rontrell Woods — Centenary College (Football)
Catholic - New Iberia
- Xander Labauve — Louisiana Christian University (Football)
Elton
- Jaylen Thomas — Culver-Stockton University (Football)
Erath
- Jack Landry — Nicholls State (Football)
Jeanerette
- Javonte Williams — Southern (Football)
𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐝 ✍️— SU Recruiting Spotlight (@Recruit4SU) February 4, 2026
Welcome To The Bluff! 🐆@JavonteWil2026 #GeauxJags #Play4Faulk pic.twitter.com/BUNJhAw2E9
- Jaidon Ward — Louisiana Christian (Football)
Jennings
- Nate Broussard — Arkansas Monticello (Football)
- Zion Leonard — Lyon College (Football)
Lafayette Christian Academy
- Draylon August — Nicholls State (Football)
- Jayden Arceneaux — Louisiana Christian University (Football)
- Jace Babineaux — Louisiana Christian University (Football)
- Torrey Landry — Louisiana Christian University (Football)
Lafayette Renaissance Charter
- Ja’courey Duhon — Centenary College
- Kahmari Jackson — Arkansas Baptist College (Football)
- Tramaine Jones Arkansas Baptist College (Football)
- Xavier Dickerson — Grambling (Football)
Northside
- Mario Alexander — Butler Community College (Football)
- Braeden Prejean — Dillard University (Track)
- Skilyn Joseph — Baton Rouge Community College (Girls Basketball)
Northwest
- Reginald Lavergne — University of Charleston (Football)
- Kevon Johnson — Louisiana Christian University (Football)
Southside
- Cameron Allen — Nicholls State University (Football)
- Carson Mathis — Louisiana Christian University (Baseball)
- Marley Barnhill — University of Mobile (Girls soccer)
St. Martinville
- Kohen Clues — Southern (Football)
- Khyrie Francisco — Centenary College ((Football)
Teurlings Catholic
- Alex Munoz — Louisiana (Football)
Drake Perry — Louisiana (Football)
𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗬𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗛𝗢𝗠𝗘 🏠— Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns® Football (@RaginCajunsFB) February 4, 2026
The Teurlings Catholic tandem of 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝘅 𝗠𝘂𝗻𝗼𝘇 (QB) and 𝗗𝗿𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗿𝘆 (OL) are the newest members of the Ragin' Cajuns family 🤟#GeauxCajuns pic.twitter.com/JCLajsrIIF
- AJ Price — Millsaps College (Football)
- Nick Celestine — Mississippi Delta Community College (Football)
- Brennen Storms — LSU-Alexandria (Baseball)
- Andrew Fruge — McNeese State (Football)
- Kaden Chavis — LSU-Eunice (Baseball)
Westgate
- David Antoine — Arkansas Baptist College (Football)
- Makai Wells — Coffeyville Community College (Football)
Westminster - Lafayette
- Marlon Reed — Lincoln University of Missouri
