Acadiana and North Vermilion cruise through first round playoff victories

Lady Patriots and Lady Rams held opponents to under 40 points
north vermilion.jpg
Teurlings GBB.jpg
Posted at 10:37 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 23:38:17-05

First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)
-Click each link for the full brackets

Division I (Non-Select)

21. Southside
12. Thibodaux

23. New Iberia
10. St. Amant

Division II (Non-Select)

17. Abbeville 50
16. Lakeshore 45

24. Rayne 39
9. Church Point 45

21. Leesville 46
12. Breaux Bridge 40

20. Kaplan 21
13. Carroll 53

19. Northwest
14. Franklin Parish

22. Jennings
11. Plaquemine

27. Livonia 28
6. North Vermilion 59

26. Beau Chene 49
7. West Feliciana 60

23. Loranger 50
10. Iota 66

Division III (Non-Select)

17. Patterson 60
16. Mansfield 52

24. Porte Barre 27
9. Pine 58

25. Kinder 57
8. West St. Mary 74

18. Ville Platte 47
15. Doyle 64

Division IV (Non-Select)

17. Elton 49
16. Franklin 47

25. Grand Lake 49
8. Lake Arthur 75

28. Welsh 50
5. Homer 65

20. Delcambre 57
13. South Plaquemine 65

22. North Central 45
11. East Iberville 52

27. Jeanerette 31
6. Lasalle 73

Division V (Non-Select)

18. Lacassine 58
15. Hornbeck 61

4. Midland (Bye)

2. Hathaway (Bye)

Division I (Select)

3. St. Thomas More (Bye)

23. West Jefferson 35
10. Acadiana 70

18. Eleanor McMain 18
15. Carencro 50

2. Lafayette (Bye)

Division II (Select)

1. Lafayette Christian (Bye)

24. David Thibodaux 42
9. Bunkie 29

5. Northside (Bye)

20. Haynes Academy 32
13. Teurlings Catholic 55

Division III (Select)

18. Ascension Episcopal 15
15. Loyola Prep 39

Division IV (Select)

24. Lincoln Prep 21
9. Sacred Heart 58

5. Central Catholic (Bye)

20. Slaughter Community 16
13. St. Edmund 48

3. Highland Baptist (Bye)

19. River Oaks 39
14. Westminster 53

23. Glenbrook 29
10. Hanson Memorial 45

18. Vermilion Catholic 31
15. Riverside Academy 42

Division V (Select)

9. Northside Christian 30
8. Family Community 54

3. JS Clark (Bye)

------------------------------------------------------------
