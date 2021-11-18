Abbeville showcase historic season opening up second round playoff appearance

ABBEVILLE — Abbeville football have been on a Cinderella run.

After only having 8 wins over the last 4 seasons, the Wildcats have 10 wins in 2021 alone.

"We finally had a complete summer to put everything in to do everything we wanted to do," says Abbeville head coach Roderick Moy. "We knew this team was talented. We knew the school always had talent. It all came together and we got to put together an entire season with what we wanted to do."

Abbeville is the #2 seed in the Class 3A playoffs, and they've done it in style with their defense pitching 2 shutouts, while the offense is averaging above 34 points per game.

"Offense, defense, special teams, it all just came together and this is one of those special years that you don't want to see come to an end anytime soon."

The fairy tale season started in the summer when the Wildcats added a new strength and conditioning coach, Morgan Breaux.

The former North Vermilion and UL track athlete brought her expertise to help with their off-season training.

"It's an amazing feeling being a part of a team that's been so successful for a season how amazing the staff here is, each week it's something new," says Breaux.

Morgan is also an asst. running back coach.

For Moy, who coached Morgan at North Vermilion, he knew she would provide the glass slipper.

"It's fun to see the maturity level rise. It's fun to look back and say I remember when she was that 8th grader looking for some guidance. She always had talent. Now, to have her by my side with this, it's something special and fun to enjoy."

"I learned a lot from him back when he was my coach and to be able to work side by side with him now an listen to him speak to the team the way he spoke to me, I feel what the team get to feel now because I was where they were."

Blake Saddler became Abbeville's all-time leading rusher this season.

He credits Morgan's summer workouts with helping him average over 200 yards per game

"I had a lot of goals but I'm getting to them," says Saddler. "Last year, I never even had 150 yards and this year it's nothing to me. That's a goal I already got for myself."

Now the Wildcats look to add to their historic season with a win over Wossman this Friday.

"The main reason I got into this business is to affect change. Not just in these kids, but we've seen the way we've lit the city up and it's exciting and we really want to win this game for the city of Abbeville."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel