Abbeville freshman, Khandi Shuford, picks up powerlifting title by landslide

LAFAYETTE — In high school powerlifting, Divisions I, II and III took the stage, but for Abbeville freshman, Khandi Shuford, it was light work.

The multi-sport athlete would set a new personal record in both squat and deadlift, combining for over 500 pounds. In a weight class of 114, over 100 pounds ahead of her competitors, Shuford says today's win sets the tone for years to come.

"To me, it sets the bar really high because I want to get more gains and today went kind of good", says Shuford. "I was kind of nervous a little bit because I've never gone to state before, this is my first state, ever. I just listen to my music and prepare myself for my lifts that's coming up and tell myself, I got this."

