7 Acadiana Area softball teams ready for Semifinals

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed

*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com

Select Semifinals - 4/29

St. Julien Complex - Broussard

Division II

Field Blue 4 - 4 PM

4. St. Thomas More

1. Haynes Academy

Division III

Field Blue 4 - 7 PM

5. Holy Savior Menard

1. Notre Dame

Division IV

Field Blue 3 - 7 PM

4. St. John

1. Opelousas Catholic

Division V

Field Blue 6 - 4 PM

3. St. Joseph's Plaucheville

2. Northside Christian

Non-Select Semifinals - 4/29

Frasch Park - Sulphur

Class 4A

Field #14 - 4 PM

5. Eunice

1. North Desoto

Field #14 - Noon

10. Franklin Parish

6. Beau Chene

Class 3A

Field #19 - Noon

3. Kinder

2. Port Barre

Games on 4/22-4/23

CLASS 5A

QUARTERFINALS

22. Acadiana 3

3. Walker 7

CLASS 4A

QUARTERFINALS

8. Cecilia 1

1. North Desoto 11

13. North Vermilion 4

5. Eunice 5

6. Beau Chene 6

3. Neville 3

CLASS 3A

QUARTERFINALS

6. Sterlington 8

3. Kaplan 5

CLASS 2A

QUARTERFINALS

7. Winnfield 0

2. Port Barre 7

CLASS B

REGIONAL ROUND

9. Lacassine 0

1. Holden 11

DIVISION II

QUARTERFINALS

1. Haynes Academy 4

9. David Thibodaux 0

5. Academy of Our Lady 0

4. St. Thomas More 10

DIVISION III

QUARTERFINALS

9. Catholic N.I. 2

1. Notre Dame 13

11. Lafayette Christian 2

3. Houma Christian 16

DIVISION IV

QUARTERFINALS

8. Catholic P.C. 1

1. Opelousas Catholic 5

7. Central Catholic 1

2. Calvary Baptist 7

Games on 4/20-4/21

CLASS 5A

REGIONAL ROUND

1. Pineville 4

17. Southside 2

6. Central B.R. 0

22. Acadiana 2

CLASS 4A

REGIONAL ROUND

16. Rayne 1

1. North Desoto 16

9. Pearl River 9

8. Cecilia 10

12. Lakeshore 5

5. Eunice 15

13. North Vermilion 6

4. Minden 3

11. Assumption 4

6. Beau Chene 7

CLASS 3A

REGIONAL ROUND

16. Pine Prairie 0

1. Iowa 10

13. Iota 0

6. Grant 1

14. Jena 2

3. Kaplan 4

11. Berwick 0

6. Sterlington 2

10. Mamou 1

7. Buckeye 5

CLASS 2A

REGIONAL ROUND

15. Loreauville 1

2. Port Barre 4

CLASS 1A

REGIONAL ROUND

14. Centerville 0

3. Merryville 19

18. Gueydan 1

2. LaSalle 18

CLASS B

REGIONAL ROUND

9. Lacassine 9

8. Converse 7

DIVISION II

QUARTERFINALS

1. Haynes Academy

9. David Thibodaux

5. Academy of Our Lady

4. St. Thomas More

DIVISION III

QUARTERFINALS

9. Catholic N.I.

1. Notre Dame

11. Lafayette Christian 2

3. Houma Christian 16

DIVISION IV

QUARTERFINALS

8. Catholic P.C.

1. Opelousas Catholic

7. Central Catholic

2. Calvary Baptist

DIVISION V

QUARTERFINALS

7. Family Christian 2

2. Northside Christian 20

Games from 4/15-4/20

CLASS 5A

1ST ROUND

17. Southside 6

16. Haughton 5

22. Acadiana 6

11. Alexandria 3

CLASS 4A

1ST ROUND

17. Leesville 1

16. Rayne 5

25. Franklinton 3

8. Cecilia 11

28. Westgate 2

5. Eunice 11

21. Carencro 0

12. Lakeshore 17

20. Huntington 0

13. North Vermilion 15

22. Breaux Bridge 3

11. Assumption 15

27. Morgan City 0

6. Beau Chene 13

CLASS 3A

1ST ROUND

17. Kenner Discovery 2

16. Pine Prairie 9

24. Church Point 0

9. Albany 5

20. Jennings 0

13. Iota 15

30. Ville Platte 1

3. Kaplan 17

22. West Feliciana 3

11. Berwick 6

26. Crowley 0

7. Buckeye 10

23. Erath 3

10. Mamou 8

CLASS 2A

1ST ROUND

32. West St. Mary 0

1. Many 17

17. Avoyelles Charter 14

16. Welsh 3

27. Delcambre 0

6. Dequincy 6

18. Red River 1

15. Loreauville 19

31. Lake Arthur 0

2. Port Barre 15

CLASS 1A

1ST ROUND

19. West St. John 25

14. Centerville 35

18. Gueydan 20

15. East Iberville 4

CLASS B

1ST ROUND

24. Castor 7

9. Lacassine 11

DIVISION II

REGIONAL ROUND

9. David Thibodaux 10

8. Thomas Jefferson 7

13. Teurlings 0

4. St. Thomas More 10

DIVISION III

REGIONAL ROUND

1. Notre Dame - BYE

9. Catholic N.I. 17

8. Episcopal 0

11. Lafayette Christian 6

6. Northlake Christian 3

10. Ascension Episcopal 2

7. Pope John Paul II 12

DIVISION IV

REGIONAL ROUND

16. Country Day 0

1. Opelousas Catholic 7

9. St. Edmund 0

8. Catholic P.C. 4

10. Sacred Heart 2

7. Central Catholic 10

DIVISION V

REGIONAL ROUND

2. Northside Christian - BYE

------------------------------------------------------------

