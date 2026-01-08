22nd Rebel Round Ball Classic tips off

LAFAYETTE — It’s was nonstop basketball from the opening tip at Teurlings Catholic High School for the 22nd Rebel Round Ball Classic, a four-day event featuring some of the best talent from Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria battling it out on the hardwood.

Day one scores

St. Louis Catholic 48, Carencro 44



Alexandria 68, Rayne 43



Lake Charles College Prep 53 , Holy Savior Menard 20



Teurlings Catholic 61, Central Catholic 38



St. Thomas More 70, Westminster (Opelousas) 35



Westgate 61, Lafayette Christian 51

Thursday games schedule