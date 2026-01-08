22nd Rebel Round Ball Classic tips off

LAFAYETTE — It’s was nonstop basketball from the opening tip at Teurlings Catholic High School for the 22nd Rebel Round Ball Classic, a four-day event featuring some of the best talent from Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria battling it out on the hardwood.
Day one scores
- St. Louis Catholic 48, Carencro 44
- Alexandria 68, Rayne 43
- Lake Charles College Prep 53 , Holy Savior Menard 20
- Teurlings Catholic 61, Central Catholic 38
- St. Thomas More 70, Westminster (Opelousas) 35
- Westgate 61, Lafayette Christian 51
Thursday games schedule
- Rayne vs Carencro - 2:35 pm (Consolation bracket)
- Holy Savior Menard vs Lafayette Christian - 3:45 pm (Consolation bracket)
- St. Louis Catholic vs Alexandria - 5:00 pm (Winner's bracket)
- St. Thomas More vs Lake Charles College Prep - 6:15 pm (Winner's bracket)
- St. Michael vs Westgate - 7:30 pm (Winner's bracket)
- New Iberia vs Teurlings Catholic - 8:45 pm (Winner's bracket)