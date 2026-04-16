2026 LHSAA softball brackets released

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed

Non-Select Schools

DIVISION I

16. Central - Baton Rouge

17. Southside

DIVISION II

5. Iota - BYE

12. Beau Chene

21. Albany

13. Cecilia

20. Plaquemine

4. North Vermilion - BYE

14. Jennings

19. Eunice

7. Grant

26. Abbeville

15. Assumption

18. Rayne

DIVISION III

16. Red River

17. Church Point

8. Berwick

25. Westlake

12. Loreauville

21. Port Barre

14. Patterson

19. St. James

11. South Beauregard

22. Ville Platte

6. Pine Prairie - BYE

15. Mamou

18. Erath

2. Kaplan - BYE

DIVISION IV

16. East Iberville

17. Midland

13. Basile

20. Haynesville

11. Grand Lake

22. Lake Arthur

10. Delcambre

23. Gueydan

Select Schools

DIVISION I

9. Teurlings Catholic

24. Comeaux

13. Lafayette

20. Warren Easton

6. St. Thomas More - BYE

10. Acadiana

23. Ben Franklin

DIVISION II

9. Acadiana Renaissance

24. Eleanor McMain

13. David Thibodaux

20. Booker T. Washington - Shreveport

DIVISION III

3. Notre Dame - BYE

15. Catholic - New Iberia

18. Lafayette Christian

DIVISION IV

9. St. John

24. Westminster Christian

8. Opelousas Catholic - BYE

13. Catholic P.C.

20. Vermilion Catholic

14. St. Frederick

19. Westminster - Lafayette

6. Sacred Heart - BYE

10. Ouachita Christian

23. Hanson Memorial

15. St. Edmund

18. Central Catholic

CLASS B

Regional Round

5. Zwolle

12. Lacassine

CLASS C

1. Northside Christian - BYE

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