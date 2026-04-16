2026 LHSAA softball brackets released

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed
Non-Select Schools
DIVISION I
16. Central - Baton Rouge
17. Southside
DIVISION II
5. Iota - BYE
12. Beau Chene
21. Albany
13. Cecilia
20. Plaquemine
4. North Vermilion - BYE
14. Jennings
19. Eunice
7. Grant
26. Abbeville
15. Assumption
18. Rayne
DIVISION III
16. Red River
17. Church Point
8. Berwick
25. Westlake
12. Loreauville
21. Port Barre
14. Patterson
19. St. James
11. South Beauregard
22. Ville Platte
6. Pine Prairie - BYE
15. Mamou
18. Erath
2. Kaplan - BYE
DIVISION IV
16. East Iberville
17. Midland
13. Basile
20. Haynesville
11. Grand Lake
22. Lake Arthur
10. Delcambre
23. Gueydan
Select Schools
DIVISION I
9. Teurlings Catholic
24. Comeaux
13. Lafayette
20. Warren Easton
6. St. Thomas More - BYE
10. Acadiana
23. Ben Franklin
DIVISION II
9. Acadiana Renaissance
24. Eleanor McMain
13. David Thibodaux
20. Booker T. Washington - Shreveport
DIVISION III
3. Notre Dame - BYE
15. Catholic - New Iberia
18. Lafayette Christian
DIVISION IV
9. St. John
24. Westminster Christian
8. Opelousas Catholic - BYE
13. Catholic P.C.
20. Vermilion Catholic
14. St. Frederick
19. Westminster - Lafayette
6. Sacred Heart - BYE
10. Ouachita Christian
23. Hanson Memorial
15. St. Edmund
18. Central Catholic
Regional Round
5. Zwolle
12. Lacassine
1. Northside Christian - BYE
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