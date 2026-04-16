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2026 LHSAA softball brackets released

Notre Dame SFB Championship 2022.jpg
KATC
Notre Dame SFB Championship 2022.jpg
Posted

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed

Non-Select Schools

DIVISION I
16. Central - Baton Rouge
17. Southside

DIVISION II
5. Iota - BYE

12. Beau Chene
21. Albany

13. Cecilia
20. Plaquemine

4. North Vermilion - BYE

14. Jennings
19. Eunice

7. Grant
26. Abbeville

15. Assumption
18. Rayne

DIVISION III
16. Red River
17. Church Point

8. Berwick
25. Westlake

12. Loreauville
21. Port Barre

14. Patterson
19. St. James

11. South Beauregard
22. Ville Platte

6. Pine Prairie - BYE

15. Mamou
18. Erath

2. Kaplan - BYE

DIVISION IV
16. East Iberville
17. Midland

13. Basile
20. Haynesville

11. Grand Lake
22. Lake Arthur

10. Delcambre
23. Gueydan

Select Schools

DIVISION I
9. Teurlings Catholic
24. Comeaux

13. Lafayette
20. Warren Easton

6. St. Thomas More - BYE

10. Acadiana
23. Ben Franklin

DIVISION II
9. Acadiana Renaissance
24. Eleanor McMain

13. David Thibodaux
20. Booker T. Washington - Shreveport

DIVISION III
3. Notre Dame - BYE

15. Catholic - New Iberia
18. Lafayette Christian

DIVISION IV
9. St. John
24. Westminster Christian

8. Opelousas Catholic - BYE

13. Catholic P.C.
20. Vermilion Catholic

14. St. Frederick
19. Westminster - Lafayette

6. Sacred Heart - BYE

10. Ouachita Christian
23. Hanson Memorial

15. St. Edmund
18. Central Catholic

CLASS B

Regional Round
5. Zwolle
12. Lacassine

CLASS C

1. Northside Christian - BYE

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