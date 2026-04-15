2026 LHSAA baseball playoffs begin across Acadiana

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed

FIRST ROUND

Non-Select Schools

DIVISION I - Best of 3 Series

13. Ruston

20. New Iberia

15. Southside

18. Haughton

DIVISION II - Best of 3 Series

16. DeRidder

17. Cecilia

9. Iota

24. South Terrebonne

12. North Vermilion

21. Grant

13. Breaux Bridge

20. West Ouachita

6. Eunice - BYE

7. Rayne - BYE

DIVISION III - Best of 3 Series

16. Berwick

17. Vidalia

5. Erath - BYE

13. Port Barre

20. Springfield

14. Church Point

19. Loreauville

11. Kaplan

22. St. Martinville

10. Many

23. Mamou

DIVISION IV

1. Welsh - BYE

16. Franklin

17. Ferriday

4. Centerville - BYE

11. Delcambre

22. Plain Dealing

15. South Plaquemines

18. Lake Arthur

Select Schools

DIVISION I - Best of 3 Series

13. Lafayette

20. Ponchatoula

4. St. Thomas More - BYE

Regional Round

7. Holy Cross

10. Acadiana

DIVISION II - Best of 3 Series

4. Acadiana Renaissance - BYE

3. Teurlings Catholic - BYE

DIVISION III - Best of 3 Series

5. Catholic - New Iberia - BYE

Regional Round

6. Lafayette Christian

11. Dunham

7. St. Louis Catholic

10. Notre Dame

DIVISION IV

1. Opelousas Catholic - BYE

16. Central Catholic

17. Hanson Memorial

Regional Round

8. Vermilion Catholic

9. St. Mary's

13. Ascension Episcopal

20. Westminster Christian

Regional Round

7. St. Edmund

10. Sacred Heart

CLASS B

14. Elizabeth

19. Lacassine

CLASS C

Regional Round

8. Simpson

9. Northside Christian

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