2026 LHSAA baseball playoffs begin across Acadiana

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed
FIRST ROUND
Non-Select Schools
DIVISION I - Best of 3 Series
13. Ruston
20. New Iberia
15. Southside
18. Haughton
DIVISION II - Best of 3 Series
16. DeRidder
17. Cecilia
9. Iota
24. South Terrebonne
12. North Vermilion
21. Grant
13. Breaux Bridge
20. West Ouachita
6. Eunice - BYE
7. Rayne - BYE
DIVISION III - Best of 3 Series
16. Berwick
17. Vidalia
5. Erath - BYE
13. Port Barre
20. Springfield
14. Church Point
19. Loreauville
11. Kaplan
22. St. Martinville
10. Many
23. Mamou
1. Welsh - BYE
16. Franklin
17. Ferriday
4. Centerville - BYE
11. Delcambre
22. Plain Dealing
15. South Plaquemines
18. Lake Arthur
Select Schools
DIVISION I - Best of 3 Series
13. Lafayette
20. Ponchatoula
4. St. Thomas More - BYE
Regional Round
7. Holy Cross
10. Acadiana
DIVISION II - Best of 3 Series
4. Acadiana Renaissance - BYE
3. Teurlings Catholic - BYE
DIVISION III - Best of 3 Series
5. Catholic - New Iberia - BYE
Regional Round
6. Lafayette Christian
11. Dunham
7. St. Louis Catholic
10. Notre Dame
1. Opelousas Catholic - BYE
16. Central Catholic
17. Hanson Memorial
Regional Round
8. Vermilion Catholic
9. St. Mary's
13. Ascension Episcopal
20. Westminster Christian
Regional Round
7. St. Edmund
10. Sacred Heart
14. Elizabeth
19. Lacassine
Regional Round
8. Simpson
9. Northside Christian
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