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2026 LHSAA baseball playoffs begin across Acadiana

Franklinton takes down Rayne 8-3 in Game 1
Franklinton takes down Rayne 8-3 in Game 1
Rayne BSB.jpg
Posted

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed

FIRST ROUND

Non-Select Schools
DIVISION I - Best of 3 Series

13. Ruston
20. New Iberia

15. Southside
18. Haughton

DIVISION II - Best of 3 Series

16. DeRidder
17. Cecilia

9. Iota
24. South Terrebonne

12. North Vermilion
21. Grant

13. Breaux Bridge
20. West Ouachita

6. Eunice - BYE

7. Rayne - BYE

DIVISION III - Best of 3 Series

16. Berwick
17. Vidalia

5. Erath - BYE

13. Port Barre
20. Springfield

14. Church Point
19. Loreauville

11. Kaplan
22. St. Martinville

10. Many
23. Mamou

DIVISION IV

1. Welsh - BYE

16. Franklin
17. Ferriday

4. Centerville - BYE

11. Delcambre
22. Plain Dealing

15. South Plaquemines
18. Lake Arthur

Select Schools
DIVISION I - Best of 3 Series

13. Lafayette
20. Ponchatoula

4. St. Thomas More - BYE

Regional Round
7. Holy Cross
10. Acadiana

DIVISION II - Best of 3 Series

4. Acadiana Renaissance - BYE

3. Teurlings Catholic - BYE

DIVISION III - Best of 3 Series

5. Catholic - New Iberia - BYE

Regional Round
6. Lafayette Christian
11. Dunham

7. St. Louis Catholic
10. Notre Dame

DIVISION IV

1. Opelousas Catholic - BYE

16. Central Catholic
17. Hanson Memorial

Regional Round
8. Vermilion Catholic
9. St. Mary's

13. Ascension Episcopal
20. Westminster Christian

Regional Round
7. St. Edmund
10. Sacred Heart

CLASS B

14. Elizabeth
19. Lacassine

CLASS C

Regional Round
8. Simpson
9. Northside Christian

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