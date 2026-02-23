Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2026 Boys Basketball LHSAA Playoff Brackets Revealed

Northwest is highest seeded at No. 2 in Division II Non-Select
Posted

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) released their 2026 Boys' Basketball Playoff Brackets. 

46 Acadiana area schools will be participating in this year's tournament.

Nine total teams have first round byes from the '337', with Northwest being the highest seeded.

Click each link above the matchups for the full brackets.

First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)

Division I (Non-Select)

5. Westgate
28. Terrebonne

12. Neville
21. Southside

13. Destrehan
20. New Iberia

Division II (Non-Select)

9. Opelousas
24. Woodlawn - Shreveport

8. West Feliciana
25. Rayne

5. Franklin Parish
28. Iota

12. Abbeville
21. North Vermilion

13. Assumption
20. St. Martinville

11. Sterlington
22. Cecilia

6. DeRidder
27. Breaux Bridge

2. Northwest - BYE

Division III (Non-Select)

5. Mamou
28. Winnfield

14. Rayville
19. Ville Platte

6. Red River
27. Crowley

10. Kinder
23. Patterson

15. Port Allen
18. Church Point

Division IV (Non-Select)

16. Franklin
17. Montgomery

9. North Central
24. West St. John

4. West St. Mary - BYE

14. Elton
19. Homer

11. Jeanerette
22. White Castle

6. Lake Arthur
27. East Feliciana

7. Midland
26. Mangham

Division I (Select)

5. Teurlings Catholic - BYE

13. Lafayette
20. Pineville

4. St. Thomas More - BYE

15. Carencro
18. Bonnabel

Division II (Select)

9. David Thibodaux
24. Sophie B. Wright

12. Northside
21. Haynes Academy

Division III (Select)

9. Catholic - New Iberia
24. Sarah T. Reed

5. Lafayette Renaissance - BYE

12. Lafayette Christian
21. Pope John Paul II

15. Jefferson Rise Charter
18. Notre Dame

Division IV (Select)

8. Ascension Episcopal - BYE

5. Westminster Christian - Lafayette - BYE

13. Westminster Christian
20. Hanson Memorial

4. Central Catholic - BYE

14. JS Clark
19. Ascension Catholic

11. Ascension Christian
22. Vermilion Catholic

15. Opelousas Catholic
18. Sacred Heart

Class B

4. Lacassine - BYE

14. Glenmora
19. Episcopal of Acadiana

7. Hathaway - BYE

