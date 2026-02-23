2026 Boys Basketball LHSAA Playoff Brackets Revealed

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) released their 2026 Boys' Basketball Playoff Brackets.

46 Acadiana area schools will be participating in this year's tournament.

Nine total teams have first round byes from the '337', with Northwest being the highest seeded.

Click each link above the matchups for the full brackets.

First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)

Division I (Non-Select)

5. Westgate

28. Terrebonne

12. Neville

21. Southside

13. Destrehan

20. New Iberia

Division II (Non-Select)

9. Opelousas

24. Woodlawn - Shreveport

8. West Feliciana

25. Rayne

5. Franklin Parish

28. Iota

12. Abbeville

21. North Vermilion

13. Assumption

20. St. Martinville

11. Sterlington

22. Cecilia

6. DeRidder

27. Breaux Bridge

2. Northwest - BYE

Division III (Non-Select)

5. Mamou

28. Winnfield

14. Rayville

19. Ville Platte

6. Red River

27. Crowley

10. Kinder

23. Patterson

15. Port Allen

18. Church Point

Division IV (Non-Select)

16. Franklin

17. Montgomery

9. North Central

24. West St. John

4. West St. Mary - BYE

14. Elton

19. Homer

11. Jeanerette

22. White Castle

6. Lake Arthur

27. East Feliciana

7. Midland

26. Mangham

Division I (Select)

5. Teurlings Catholic - BYE

13. Lafayette

20. Pineville

4. St. Thomas More - BYE

15. Carencro

18. Bonnabel

Division II (Select)

9. David Thibodaux

24. Sophie B. Wright

12. Northside

21. Haynes Academy

Division III (Select)

9. Catholic - New Iberia

24. Sarah T. Reed

5. Lafayette Renaissance - BYE

12. Lafayette Christian

21. Pope John Paul II

15. Jefferson Rise Charter

18. Notre Dame

Division IV (Select)

8. Ascension Episcopal - BYE

5. Westminster Christian - Lafayette - BYE

13. Westminster Christian

20. Hanson Memorial

4. Central Catholic - BYE

14. JS Clark

19. Ascension Catholic

11. Ascension Christian

22. Vermilion Catholic

15. Opelousas Catholic

18. Sacred Heart

Class B

4. Lacassine - BYE

14. Glenmora

19. Episcopal of Acadiana

7. Hathaway - BYE