2026 Boys Basketball LHSAA Playoff Brackets Revealed

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) released their 2026 Boys' Basketball Playoff Brackets.
46 Acadiana area schools will be participating in this year's tournament.
Nine total teams have first round byes from the '337', with Northwest being the highest seeded.
First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)
First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)
5. Westgate
28. Terrebonne
12. Neville
21. Southside
13. Destrehan
20. New Iberia
9. Opelousas
24. Woodlawn - Shreveport
8. West Feliciana
25. Rayne
5. Franklin Parish
28. Iota
12. Abbeville
21. North Vermilion
13. Assumption
20. St. Martinville
11. Sterlington
22. Cecilia
6. DeRidder
27. Breaux Bridge
2. Northwest - BYE
5. Mamou
28. Winnfield
14. Rayville
19. Ville Platte
6. Red River
27. Crowley
10. Kinder
23. Patterson
15. Port Allen
18. Church Point
16. Franklin
17. Montgomery
9. North Central
24. West St. John
4. West St. Mary - BYE
14. Elton
19. Homer
11. Jeanerette
22. White Castle
6. Lake Arthur
27. East Feliciana
7. Midland
26. Mangham
5. Teurlings Catholic - BYE
13. Lafayette
20. Pineville
4. St. Thomas More - BYE
15. Carencro
18. Bonnabel
9. David Thibodaux
24. Sophie B. Wright
12. Northside
21. Haynes Academy
9. Catholic - New Iberia
24. Sarah T. Reed
5. Lafayette Renaissance - BYE
12. Lafayette Christian
21. Pope John Paul II
15. Jefferson Rise Charter
18. Notre Dame
8. Ascension Episcopal - BYE
5. Westminster Christian - Lafayette - BYE
13. Westminster Christian
20. Hanson Memorial
4. Central Catholic - BYE
14. JS Clark
19. Ascension Catholic
11. Ascension Christian
22. Vermilion Catholic
15. Opelousas Catholic
18. Sacred Heart
4. Lacassine - BYE
14. Glenmora
19. Episcopal of Acadiana
7. Hathaway - BYE