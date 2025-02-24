Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

2025 Boys Basketball LHSAA Playoff Brackets Revealed

Lacassine is the lone No. 1 seed from Acadiana
Franklin boys basketball.jpg
KATC
Franklin boys basketball.jpg
Posted

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) released their 2025 Boys' Basketball Playoff Brackets. 

44 Acadiana area schools will be participating in this year's tournament.

Lacassine is the lone No. 1 seed from the '337' while 10 total teams have first round byes.

Click each link above the matchups for the full brackets.

First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)

Division I (Non-Select)

14. Westgate
19. St. Amant

10. Southside
23. Terrebonne

Division II (Non-Select)

16. Abbeville
17. Iowa

9. Northwest
24. Jennings

8. Bastrop
25. Breaux Bridge

12. Lakeshore
21. Cecilia

3. Opelousas - BYE

14. A.J. Ellender
19. Eunice

6. Bossier
24. St. Martinville

15. Beau Chene
18. West Feliciana

Division III (Non-Select)

8. St. Helena
25. Patterson

12. Church Point
21. Oak Grove

13. Ville Platte
20. Jena

14. Mamou
19. Union Parish

7. Loreauville
26. Port Allen

10. Westlake
23. Crowley

Division IV (Non-Select)

16. Jeanerette
17. Homer

8. West St. Mary
25. East Beauregard

13. Lake Arthur
20. Northeast

14. Elton
19. DeQuincy

11. North Central
22. Varnado

15. Ringgold
18. Midland

2. Franklin - BYE

Division I (Select)

16. Lafayette
17. Hammond

12. Captain Shreve
21. Carencro

13. Bonnabel
20. Teurlings Catholic

3. St. Thomas More - BYE

Division II (Select)

8. David Thibodaux - BYE

7. Northside - BYE

Division III (Select)

16. Notre Dame
17. St. Thomas Aquinas

8. Lafayette Renaissance - BYE

12. Lafayette Christian
21. Episcopal

6. Catholic - New Iberia - BYE

Division IV (Select)

16. Westminster Christian
17. Northwood - Lena

9. Central Private
24. Sacred Heart

5. Vermilion Catholic - BYE

12. Cedar Creek
21. Westminster Christian - Lafayette

14. Ascension Episcopal
19. St. Frederick

11. Ouachita Christian
22. Central Catholic

7. JS Clark - BYE

Class B

1. Lacassine - BYE

13. Choudrant
20. Episcopal of Acadiana

Class C

13. Maurepas
20. Northside Christian

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.