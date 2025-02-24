2025 Boys Basketball LHSAA Playoff Brackets Revealed

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) released their 2025 Boys' Basketball Playoff Brackets.

44 Acadiana area schools will be participating in this year's tournament.

Lacassine is the lone No. 1 seed from the '337' while 10 total teams have first round byes.

Click each link above the matchups for the full brackets.

First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)

Division I (Non-Select)

14. Westgate

19. St. Amant

10. Southside

23. Terrebonne

Division II (Non-Select)

16. Abbeville

17. Iowa

9. Northwest

24. Jennings

8. Bastrop

25. Breaux Bridge

12. Lakeshore

21. Cecilia

3. Opelousas - BYE

14. A.J. Ellender

19. Eunice

6. Bossier

24. St. Martinville

15. Beau Chene

18. West Feliciana

Division III (Non-Select)

8. St. Helena

25. Patterson

12. Church Point

21. Oak Grove

13. Ville Platte

20. Jena

14. Mamou

19. Union Parish

7. Loreauville

26. Port Allen

10. Westlake

23. Crowley

Division IV (Non-Select)

16. Jeanerette

17. Homer

8. West St. Mary

25. East Beauregard

13. Lake Arthur

20. Northeast

14. Elton

19. DeQuincy

11. North Central

22. Varnado

15. Ringgold

18. Midland

2. Franklin - BYE

Division I (Select)

16. Lafayette

17. Hammond

12. Captain Shreve

21. Carencro

13. Bonnabel

20. Teurlings Catholic

3. St. Thomas More - BYE

Division II (Select)

8. David Thibodaux - BYE

7. Northside - BYE

Division III (Select)

16. Notre Dame

17. St. Thomas Aquinas

8. Lafayette Renaissance - BYE

12. Lafayette Christian

21. Episcopal

6. Catholic - New Iberia - BYE

Division IV (Select)

16. Westminster Christian

17. Northwood - Lena

9. Central Private

24. Sacred Heart

5. Vermilion Catholic - BYE

12. Cedar Creek

21. Westminster Christian - Lafayette

14. Ascension Episcopal

19. St. Frederick

11. Ouachita Christian

22. Central Catholic

7. JS Clark - BYE

Class B

1. Lacassine - BYE

13. Choudrant

20. Episcopal of Acadiana

Class C

13. Maurepas

20. Northside Christian