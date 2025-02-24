2025 Boys Basketball LHSAA Playoff Brackets Revealed

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) released their 2025 Boys' Basketball Playoff Brackets.
44 Acadiana area schools will be participating in this year's tournament.
Lacassine is the lone No. 1 seed from the '337' while 10 total teams have first round byes.
Click each link above the matchups for the full brackets.
First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)
14. Westgate
19. St. Amant
10. Southside
23. Terrebonne
16. Abbeville
17. Iowa
9. Northwest
24. Jennings
8. Bastrop
25. Breaux Bridge
12. Lakeshore
21. Cecilia
3. Opelousas - BYE
14. A.J. Ellender
19. Eunice
6. Bossier
24. St. Martinville
15. Beau Chene
18. West Feliciana
8. St. Helena
25. Patterson
12. Church Point
21. Oak Grove
13. Ville Platte
20. Jena
14. Mamou
19. Union Parish
7. Loreauville
26. Port Allen
10. Westlake
23. Crowley
16. Jeanerette
17. Homer
8. West St. Mary
25. East Beauregard
13. Lake Arthur
20. Northeast
14. Elton
19. DeQuincy
11. North Central
22. Varnado
15. Ringgold
18. Midland
2. Franklin - BYE
16. Lafayette
17. Hammond
12. Captain Shreve
21. Carencro
13. Bonnabel
20. Teurlings Catholic
3. St. Thomas More - BYE
8. David Thibodaux - BYE
7. Northside - BYE
16. Notre Dame
17. St. Thomas Aquinas
8. Lafayette Renaissance - BYE
12. Lafayette Christian
21. Episcopal
6. Catholic - New Iberia - BYE
16. Westminster Christian
17. Northwood - Lena
9. Central Private
24. Sacred Heart
5. Vermilion Catholic - BYE
12. Cedar Creek
21. Westminster Christian - Lafayette
14. Ascension Episcopal
19. St. Frederick
11. Ouachita Christian
22. Central Catholic
7. JS Clark - BYE
1. Lacassine - BYE
13. Choudrant
20. Episcopal of Acadiana
13. Maurepas
20. Northside Christian