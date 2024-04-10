2024 LHSAA softball brackets released

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed
Non-Select Schools
DIVISION I
2. Southside - BYE
DIVISION II
17. Rayne
16. Cecilia
24. West Feliciana
9. Iota
25. Bastrop
8. Jennings
4. North Vermilion - BYE
22. Lakeshore
11. Eunice
26. Erath
7. Beau Chene
18. Morgan City
15. Loranger
DIVISION III
17. Marksville
16. Port Barre
24. Crowley
9. South Beauregard
21. Berwick
12. Mamou
4. Kaplan - BYE
26. Rayville
7. Loreauville
23. Ville Platte
10. Winnfield
18. Avoyelles
15. Church Point
DIVISION IV
17. South Plaquemines
16. Lake Arthur
21. Delcambre
12. Mangham
20. Basile
13. DeQuincy
19. Haynesville
14. Welsh
DIVISION V
25. Florien
8. Lacassine
Select Schools
DIVISION I
1. St. Thomas More - BYE
20. St. Scholastica
13. Acadiana
22. Ben Franklin
11. Lafayette
DIVISION II
8. David Thibodaux - BYE
20. Booker T. Washington - Shreveport
13. Lafayette Christian
7. Teurlings - BYE
DIVISION III
5. Notre Dame - BYE
20. Acadiana Renaissance Charter
13. University Lab
18. Isidore Newman
15. Catholic - N.I.
DIVISION IV
1. Opelousas Catholic - BYE
20. Vermilion Catholic
13. Glenbrook
19. Highland Baptist
14. St. Edmund
6. Sacred Heart - BYE
23. Hanson Memorial
10. Central Private
18. Slaughter Community Charter
15. Central Catholic
DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS
5. St. Joseph's Plaucheville
4. Northside Christian
