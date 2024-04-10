2024 LHSAA softball brackets released

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed

*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com

****Click each division for full bracket

Non-Select Schools

DIVISION I

2. Southside - BYE

DIVISION II

17. Rayne

16. Cecilia

24. West Feliciana

9. Iota

25. Bastrop

8. Jennings

4. North Vermilion - BYE

22. Lakeshore

11. Eunice

26. Erath

7. Beau Chene

18. Morgan City

15. Loranger

DIVISION III

17. Marksville

16. Port Barre

24. Crowley

9. South Beauregard

21. Berwick

12. Mamou

4. Kaplan - BYE

26. Rayville

7. Loreauville

23. Ville Platte

10. Winnfield

18. Avoyelles

15. Church Point

DIVISION IV

17. South Plaquemines

16. Lake Arthur

21. Delcambre

12. Mangham

20. Basile

13. DeQuincy

19. Haynesville

14. Welsh

DIVISION V

25. Florien

8. Lacassine

Select Schools

DIVISION I

1. St. Thomas More - BYE

20. St. Scholastica

13. Acadiana

22. Ben Franklin

11. Lafayette

DIVISION II

8. David Thibodaux - BYE

20. Booker T. Washington - Shreveport

13. Lafayette Christian

7. Teurlings - BYE

DIVISION III

5. Notre Dame - BYE

20. Acadiana Renaissance Charter

13. University Lab

18. Isidore Newman

15. Catholic - N.I.

DIVISION IV

1. Opelousas Catholic - BYE

20. Vermilion Catholic

13. Glenbrook

19. Highland Baptist

14. St. Edmund

6. Sacred Heart - BYE

23. Hanson Memorial

10. Central Private

18. Slaughter Community Charter

15. Central Catholic

DIVISION V

QUARTERFINALS

5. St. Joseph's Plaucheville

4. Northside Christian

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel