2024 LHSAA softball brackets released

KATC
Posted at 3:47 PM, Apr 10, 2024
**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed
*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com
****Click each division for full bracket

Non-Select Schools

DIVISION I
2. Southside - BYE

DIVISION II
17. Rayne
16. Cecilia

24. West Feliciana
9. Iota

25. Bastrop
8. Jennings

4. North Vermilion - BYE

22. Lakeshore
11. Eunice

26. Erath
7. Beau Chene

18. Morgan City
15. Loranger

DIVISION III
17. Marksville
16. Port Barre

24. Crowley
9. South Beauregard

21. Berwick
12. Mamou

4. Kaplan - BYE

26. Rayville
7. Loreauville

23. Ville Platte
10. Winnfield

18. Avoyelles
15. Church Point

DIVISION IV
17. South Plaquemines
16. Lake Arthur

21. Delcambre
12. Mangham

20. Basile
13. DeQuincy

19. Haynesville
14. Welsh

DIVISION V
25. Florien
8. Lacassine

Select Schools

DIVISION I
1. St. Thomas More - BYE

20. St. Scholastica
13. Acadiana

22. Ben Franklin
11. Lafayette

DIVISION II
8. David Thibodaux - BYE

20. Booker T. Washington - Shreveport
13. Lafayette Christian

7. Teurlings - BYE

DIVISION III
5. Notre Dame - BYE

20. Acadiana Renaissance Charter
13. University Lab

18. Isidore Newman
15. Catholic - N.I.

DIVISION IV
1. Opelousas Catholic - BYE

20. Vermilion Catholic
13. Glenbrook

19. Highland Baptist
14. St. Edmund

6. Sacred Heart - BYE

23. Hanson Memorial
10. Central Private

18. Slaughter Community Charter
15. Central Catholic

DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS
5. St. Joseph's Plaucheville
4. Northside Christian

