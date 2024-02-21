2024 Boys Basketball LHSAA Playoff Brackets Revealed

First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)
3. New Iberia (Bye)
8. Franklin Parish
25. Cecilia
5. Northwest
28. Church Point
12. Crowley
21. St. Martinville
13. Jennings
20. Franklinton
11. Opelousas
21. Loranger
7. Beau Chene
26. Livonia
15. North Vermilion
18. Iota
16. Ville Platte
17. Sterlington
11. Loreauville
22. Pine
8. Welsh
25. Tensas
5. North Central
28. Kentwood
13. Lake Arthur
20. Montgomery
10. Northeast
23. Jeanerette
1. St. Thomas More (Bye)
13. St. Paul's
20. Carencro
7. Lafayette (Bye)
9. Buckeye
24. Teurlings Catholic
11. Northside
22. Woodlawn-Shreveport
6. Lafayette Christian
14. Sarah T. Reed
19. Notre Dame
6. Catholic N.I. (Bye)
9. Vermilion Catholic
24. Central Private
12. Covenant Christian
21. Highland Baptist
13. Opelousas Catholic
20. Ascension Catholic
14. Sacred Heart
20. Ouachita Christian
10. Westminster Christian
23. Northwood-Lena
2. J. S. Clark (Bye)