Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

2023 LHSAA softball brackets released

Notre Dame SFB Championship 2022.jpg
KATC
Notre Dame SFB Championship 2022.jpg
Posted at 12:41 AM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 01:41:25-04

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed
*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com

Non-Select Schools
DIVISION I
25. New Iberia
8. Northshore

19. Haughton
14. Southside

DIVISION II
17. Erath
16. Rayne

20. Eunice
13. Iota

22. Cecilia
11. Franklin Parish

23. Loranger
10. North Vermilion

3. Beau Chene - BYE

6. Jennings - BYE

DIVISION III
17. Berwick
16. Pine

24. Crowley
9. Pine Prairie

26. Vidalia
7. Loreauville

23. Church Point
10. Port Barre

18. Springfield
15. Mamou

2. Kaplan - BYE

DIVISION IV
24. Centerville
9. Lakeside

25. Basile
8. Vinton

20. Delcambre
13. East Beauregard

22. Gueydan
11. Welsh

18. Lake Arthur
15. Mangham

DIVISION V
25. Lacassine
8. Harrisonburg

Select Schools
DIVISION I

18. Warren Easton
15. Lafayette

1. St. Thomas More - BYE

7. Acadiana - BYE

DIVISION II

19. Madison Prep
14. Lafayette Christian

18. N.O. Charter
15. Teurlings

4. David Thibodaux - BYE

DIVISION III

17. Newman
16. Catholic N.I.

20. Acadiana Renaissance Charter
13. Thomas Jefferson

2. Notre Dame - BYE

DIVISION IV
17. Ascension Christian
16. Highland Baptist

21. Central Private
12. St. Edmund

19. Hanson Memorial
14. Glenbrook

7. Sacred Heart - BYE

8. Central Catholic - BYE

5. Opelousas Catholic - BYE

DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS
6. Northside Christian
3. St. Joseph's Plaucheville

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.