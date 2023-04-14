2023 LHSAA softball brackets released

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed

*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com

Non-Select Schools

DIVISION I

25. New Iberia

8. Northshore

19. Haughton

14. Southside

DIVISION II

17. Erath

16. Rayne

20. Eunice

13. Iota

22. Cecilia

11. Franklin Parish

23. Loranger

10. North Vermilion

3. Beau Chene - BYE

6. Jennings - BYE

DIVISION III

17. Berwick

16. Pine

24. Crowley

9. Pine Prairie

26. Vidalia

7. Loreauville

23. Church Point

10. Port Barre

18. Springfield

15. Mamou

2. Kaplan - BYE

DIVISION IV

24. Centerville

9. Lakeside

25. Basile

8. Vinton

20. Delcambre

13. East Beauregard

22. Gueydan

11. Welsh

18. Lake Arthur

15. Mangham

DIVISION V

25. Lacassine

8. Harrisonburg

Select Schools

DIVISION I

18. Warren Easton

15. Lafayette

1. St. Thomas More - BYE

7. Acadiana - BYE

DIVISION II

19. Madison Prep

14. Lafayette Christian

18. N.O. Charter

15. Teurlings

4. David Thibodaux - BYE

DIVISION III

17. Newman

16. Catholic N.I.

20. Acadiana Renaissance Charter

13. Thomas Jefferson

2. Notre Dame - BYE

DIVISION IV

17. Ascension Christian

16. Highland Baptist

21. Central Private

12. St. Edmund

19. Hanson Memorial

14. Glenbrook

7. Sacred Heart - BYE

8. Central Catholic - BYE

5. Opelousas Catholic - BYE

DIVISION V

QUARTERFINALS

6. Northside Christian

3. St. Joseph's Plaucheville

