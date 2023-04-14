2023 LHSAA softball brackets released

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed
*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com
Non-Select Schools
DIVISION I
25. New Iberia
8. Northshore
19. Haughton
14. Southside
DIVISION II
17. Erath
16. Rayne
20. Eunice
13. Iota
22. Cecilia
11. Franklin Parish
23. Loranger
10. North Vermilion
3. Beau Chene - BYE
6. Jennings - BYE
DIVISION III
17. Berwick
16. Pine
24. Crowley
9. Pine Prairie
26. Vidalia
7. Loreauville
23. Church Point
10. Port Barre
18. Springfield
15. Mamou
2. Kaplan - BYE
DIVISION IV
24. Centerville
9. Lakeside
25. Basile
8. Vinton
20. Delcambre
13. East Beauregard
22. Gueydan
11. Welsh
18. Lake Arthur
15. Mangham
DIVISION V
25. Lacassine
8. Harrisonburg
Select Schools
DIVISION I
18. Warren Easton
15. Lafayette
1. St. Thomas More - BYE
7. Acadiana - BYE
DIVISION II
19. Madison Prep
14. Lafayette Christian
18. N.O. Charter
15. Teurlings
4. David Thibodaux - BYE
DIVISION III
17. Newman
16. Catholic N.I.
20. Acadiana Renaissance Charter
13. Thomas Jefferson
2. Notre Dame - BYE
DIVISION IV
17. Ascension Christian
16. Highland Baptist
21. Central Private
12. St. Edmund
19. Hanson Memorial
14. Glenbrook
7. Sacred Heart - BYE
8. Central Catholic - BYE
5. Opelousas Catholic - BYE
DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS
6. Northside Christian
3. St. Joseph's Plaucheville
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers