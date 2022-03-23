Senior Spotlight: Westgate's Tray'Quan Francis

Westgate's Tray'Quan Francis fell in love with track, because of the competition.

"I just like that it's all about you," Francis said. You can't count on no one to race for you like you can count on someone to score a touchdown for football, score a goal for soccer or shoot a basket for basketball. It's all about you."

"I just wanna line up and race the best I can. Knowing that I'm racing against the best just pushes me. Racing (class) 5A, just knowing I'm racing bigger schools just makes me want to go harder and show that I belong. I'm humble about it, but it's to an extent, because I know that I belong here."

Francis commands respect any time he laces up his shoes. This season, he currently holds the top time in Class 4A in the 800 meter and one mile races. And his overall versatility is a weapon for the Tigers.

"He can really cover it all," Westgate Head Coach Philip Guidry expressed. "He's our anchor leg for our 4x400 relay. He can close in about 47-48 seconds on that, which keeps us in the mix. He's always a guy that we can count on."

Francis has also found a passion for cross country. Not only did the star runner earn All-Acadiana honors in the sport, but it doubles as training for the outdoor season.

"Cross country is all about being tough and finishing the race," Francis explained. "It gives me the strength to handle these middle distance races."

The preparation and competition may be individual, but it's all working toward a team goal: defending Westgate's track and field state title in May.

"Its just going back and show them that we can do it again," Francis said. "It wasn't just a one time thing. Showing them that everything we do here, the race was already won here. We're just going to the meet to pick up the award."

