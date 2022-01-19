Senior Spotlight: Vermilion Catholic's Ava Hebert

ABBEVILLE — Vermilion Catholic’s Ava Hebert seems to lead wherever she goes.

On the basketball court, she's the starting point guard for VC and has the Lady Eagles sitting atop District 8-1A.

"Leading has always been something that I've done naturally,” Hebert said. “I feel like I've always had to step up."

Stepping up would be an understatement when it comes to describing her game, as she's averaged 18 points and six assists this season.

This time of year, though, is a little bit busier for her. Hebert is also the goalie on the Lady Eagles soccer team.

Why is that so impressive? Because basketball and soccer are both played in the winter.

Playing multiple sports is nothing new for Hebert, as she is also the third basemen on the softball team.

Yet, she doesn't complain. In fact, she joined the soccer team because the Lady Eagles were missing a goalie.

"We just need you to come play,” Hebert said, “I was like, you know what, why not? Let’s just get into as many sports as I can."

"She plays for her teammates,” Kelli Knickerbocker, Lady Eagles girls’ soccer coach, said. “She doesn't just play for herself. She's constantly offering help and aid to all of her friends."

That's just how Hebert is—putting others before herself. She does that while remaining disciplined as she maintains a 4.0 GPA and is the student council president.

"She's so passionate and willing to go through a brick wall if you asked her to, Kim Guidry, Lady Eagles girls’ basketball coach, said. “You still have to coach her up a little."

"I think that's going to help me a lot with college in the future,” Hebert said. “You just have to discipline yourself enough, put in the work, and keep your mind on the goal to what you want in the end. "

