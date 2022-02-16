Senior Spotlight: Teurlings Catholic’s Adam Broussard

LAFAYETTE — Dealing with pressure is never a problem for Adam Broussard. The Teurlings Catholic senior guard has dealt with it his entire life.

He is the youngest of three brothers (Paul and Jacob) who both played for the Rebels.

"Sometimes we would play on the same team in rec ball,” Broussard said. “It's mostly been in the driveway, lots of one on ones or two on ones."

Broussard’s style of play is a little bit different from his siblings. Standing at just five-foot-seven inches, Broussard relies on his ability to shoot.

He models his game after smaller players like Steph Curry and Chris Paul.

"I try to not let the pressure get to me,” Broussard said. “I just try to make my teammates better however I can and just bring a lot of energy and intensity. "

"He's got great awareness,” Rebels head basketball coach Jake Dueitt said. “He's very smart. He's able to play multiple spots on the floor and knows everything that's going on."

Along with carrying the weight of the Broussard name, Adam is a member of the National Honor Society where you're required to have a GPA of at least 3.6.

His excellence in the books makes things easier to read on the hardwood too.

"I feel like the stuff I do in the classroom translates to on the court as well,” Broussard said. “I can see the game in other ways that people don't with the mindset that I have. I can see how things all pan out."

As Broussard prepares to close his senior chapter, he doesn't want to leave any doubt about who he is.

"I want people to know I'm the best Broussard,” Adam said. “For my family, I want people to know that we came here, did what we could. and we had a blast while doing it."

