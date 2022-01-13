Senior Spotlight: St. Thomas More's Christian Landry

LAFAYETTE — Being a champion doesn't always come easy as St. Thomas More's Christian Landry knows firsthand.

"When you know the work that you put in and all the little things that you did right," says Landry. "So, I'm trying to teach the younger guys that you have to do the little things right. They might think it doesn't matter that much but they really do in the long-run."

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard has a bit of bling being a part of the last two championship teams but with those wins came challenges. His sophomore season he didn't touch the court as much as he would've liked so instead he took notes from the bench.

"I learned that year that even though you're not playing you still have to pick up everybody on the bench and all of that. I learned a lot that year."

Fast forward to this season later, Landry has worked on perfecting his weaknesses. In the off-season, he got bigger and better.

"He's developed his shot. He was always a pretty good shooter but he's gotten even better," says STM head coach Danny Broussard. "He's really worked on his game and what I'm pleased about is he never got to the boards a lot and he's got the size to do it."

Now he isn't the loudest Cougar on the team, but he still brings a lot of energy. So far this season, he's scored double-digits in almost every game. Coach Broussard says following the last senior class, he's a prime example of what's expected to lead this team.

"Because of all the experience lost, for him to step up as that leader, we were looking for some leadership skills... it's tough for Christian because he's a quiet young man. He doesn't say a lot, he's a good student in the classroom but he's very quiet so it's been kind of tough for him to do that but I think he leads by example and not so much by words."

