Senior Spotlight: Port Barre's Emma Crow

Port Barre's Emma Crow is the definition of a team player.

"I love success for myself but I love seeing other people succeed," Crow expressed. "I love to hype my teammates when they make good plays because it makes them feel good about themselves."

As a junior, Crow broke the pinky finger on her right hand in the preseason, forcing her away from the pitching circle. But instead of moping, she moved positions to help motivate her teammates.

"Her being out there at second base and being able to talk to the freshmen in the circle. I mean, that was just valuable," Port Barre Head Coach Jacques Soileau said. "I think that set the stage for our two sophomore pitchers to make that leap."

"It helped me become a better leader for our team," Crow added. "Just because I didn't have to focus on pitching. I can focus on helping our team, leading our team at second base."

That switch to 2nd base set the groundwork for Port Barre's run to Sulphur this season, as the Lady Devils reached the 2A title game for the first time since 2002.

"I feel like stepping up for our team last year, made us kind of have an advantage this year," Crow explained. "Because our seniors that graduated last year, I kind of stepped up into their role as being a leader."

Giving has been apart of Crow's life mission. Since a kid, she's donated toys to Salvation Army's Angel Tree and Toys for Tots during the holidays.

"I've been very privileged with my family and what I get for Christmas," Crow expressed. "So I just want to be able to give that to other kids. Because everyone deserves a Christmas."

And in high school, she's collected and delivered supplies to hurricane victims in South Louisiana.

"It's hard to see what can happen to them," Crow said. "It just changes your view on stuff because you never know when that could be you, or your family,or your friends."

Crow is in the running for valedictorian at Port Barre. She'll continue her softball career in college at Centenary. But her dream is to go to medical school, where she can ultimately continue to help others.

"I want to become an orthopedic surgeon just because of my orthopedic history," Crow said. "I've had lots of injuries and setbacks and I just want to help people like my doctor in Baton Rouge has for me."

