Senior Spotlight: Notre Dame's Abigail Savoy

Abigail Savoy and Notre Dame has become known for their long distance shots. But with the state championship on the line, the Lady Pios had to call on defense for the win.

"It's a testament to our versatility as a team and our character," Savoy said. "Because a lot of the times it's easy to win a run rule game when there's no pressure. But when the pressure is on, we can still perform."

Savoy was a major part of Notre Dame's 3 titles in 4 years, as one of the main sluggers in the Pios lineup. Her greatness, fueled by her humble beginnings with the sport.

"Believe it or not, I sucked when I was little," Savoy laughed. "I was terrible, but I worked really, really hard and I was very determined and focused. Probably in about seventh grade, a switch flipped."

Her stardom in 7th grade, caught the attention of some of the best programs in college softball. And a year later, she was committed to her dream school, LSU.

"It makes you feel like the biggest person in the world, at 13 years old, being golf carted around college campuses like you're something big." Savoy explained. "So you just have to humble yourself down and really debate the facts. It was very overwhelming at 13 years old to try to have the foresight to know what I want to study, where I want to be, what feels like a good fit. So LSU just felt like home, and I'm very privileged to go and represent my home state over there."

The pressure of being a top recruit can be heavy. But Savoy has never been on this journey alone. Her best friend and teammate, catcher Maci Bergeron, also committed to the Tigers in 8th grade. And now the duo will take the trip from Crowley to Baton Rouge together.

"It's like a dream come true," Savoy expressed. "I don't really know of anybody who gets to go to college and play division one sports with their best friend. I feel very privileged. I feel very blessed. I thank God every day and I'm just excited to continue to have every experience with her as my lifelong best friend."

