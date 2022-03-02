Senior Spotlight: North Central's Destinae Davis

LEBEAU —

For North Central's Destinae Davis, it's all about routine.

"Our coach makes sure we're disciplined. Grades, on the court, anywhere, and that's what I like", says Davis.

"Davis is relentless with her work in the gym and is described as a warhorse by Lady Canes head coach, Vanessa Taylor, who has known Davis all her life.

"I remember when she was born because when she was born my granddaughter was born around the same time so a special place in my heart for her grandmother", says Taylor. "She's one of those I can count on to do what she needs to get done."

When she's not busy draining threes on the court or turning the curve on the track, Davis is crushing the class room not only on North Central's campus, but UL's as well, where she is dual enrolled.

"By the time I graduate I'll have 28 credits and when I go to UL for the summer, I take 2 more classes and that'll get me to 30+ and I'll be considered a sophomore."

When Davis is not balling or in the books, she somehow finds time to run a small business, selling desserts on the side.

"I do sweet treats like chocolate covered strawberries and dipped things."

Now Davis plans to run track in college, and has several offers from in-state schools, but prefers to hurdle in a different direction.

"Around here there's nothing so I always wanted to go out of state. I sort of wanted to stay home for my mom but its nothing here and it's time for me to go out and experience."

