Senior Spotlight: North Central's Aaron Johnson

Leadership isn't for everyone.

Some people grow into it. but North Central's Aaron Johnson was born to take charge.

"if Aaron sends a mass text that everybody's gonna wear blue shirts at school the next day the whole school is going to do that," Hurricanes Head Coach Basil Brown said. "That is his effect."

It's really like that because I'm really a nice guy," Johnson explained. "I get along with everybody like you would never see me with a frown around the school every day, even if I'm mad. I keep a smile on my face just to keep joy around."

Johnson extending that joy to the community of Lebeau last week, when he helped the Hurricanes win their 3rd state championship in 4 years. While Johnson may not put up flashy stats, his role at center has been integral to the Canes' championship fabric.

"Coach (Rayvon) Gray say I'm the glue man," Johnson said. "So like, in my head I was (previously) always worried about scoring. But once I figured out that this team doesn't move without me, I took that as a role."

"He does a lot of this stuff that doesn't show up on (the box score), but it's total leadership. Rim protection, he takes charges, he just does a lot. Deep outlet passes. He does a lot of the things that we needed this entire year."

Johnson loves being a star at his role. No matter if its defensive anchor for basketball or signal caller for football. As he's been the starting quarterback at North Central since the 8th grade.

"My first year, I wasn't going to play, I was on the junior high team," Johnson said. "Their quarterback had got hurt. So they needed somebody step up so I stepped up and ever since then, like I fell in love with it. North Central is overlooked in football because we don't have a winning record but I feel like I'm really better than a lot of quarterbacks."

Johnson will now leave school as one of top QB's in North Central history and as a pillar in the Canes' hoop dynasty.

"We had the best record in the school history at 32-5. That never had been done," Johnson exclaimed. "So like when I leave, I want everybody to remember me like he was a leader. He was on that team that had his school record."

