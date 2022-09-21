Senior Spotlight: Mia Sheppard

YOUNGSVILLE — "As far as what I have to say about Mia is I'm super proud of her effort this year and doing what's best for the team and doing less of what's best for Mia", says head coach Julie Dawson.

In 5th grade, a friend's mother introduced Southside's Mia Sheppard to volleyball but the intensity is what kept her in it.

"Having a team with you to experience everything with you is like the best thing ever", says Shepppard.

In her senior year, Sheppard transitioned from a pin hitter to a middle hitter, allowing her versatility to shine and for head coach Julie Dawson, she's led by example.

"She's really shining at the current moment. She's owning the position, she's dominating, she's consistent... a consistent server. She's just an overall good teammate."

Sheppard not only leads on the court but also on the track where she holds the school record in the 100m dash. She's also a part of the 4x1 and 4x2 relays.

As some believe that records are meant to be broken, she's honored to set the standard.

"Honestly, I don't really think about it and hopefully someone will, at one time, get better than that, but I think it's a good place to start for this school."

As well as the two-sport athlete approaches the game, she attacks the books, netting a 3.9 GPA, a 28 on the ACT and she's earned college credit hours already.

"Not only is she intelligent in the classroom, she's intelligent on the volleyball court. Volleyball is one of those sports where you have to have a very high I.Q. and that's why she's able to have the success that she has on the court is due to her ability to think outside the box and be creative in her higher level thinking skills."

And in Sheppard's final season, she hopes to be remembered for her selflessness.

"I just want to be remembered as someone who always wanted the best for everyone and wants everyone to succeed and want everyone to just play their best."

