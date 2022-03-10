Senior Spotlight: Loreauville's Malory Segura

LOREAUVILLE — In the game of softball, being in the right position is key but for a player like Loreauville’s Malory Segura, there isn’t just one place for her on the diamond.

“She’s up for any tasks,” Loreauville softball head coach Jude Dugas said. “Anytime I ask her if she can play a different position, she just says yes sir coach. I’ll go wherever you need me. That just tells you the type of individual that she is.”

Segura is a utility player, lining up in nearly every infield position.

Her interchangeable skills not only show her maturity but also her willingness to be a team player.

“I think that I just never stopped growing in the sport,” Segura said. “I’ve seen that I can grow throughout the years. There’s no need to stop if it’s something you love, just keep going with it.”

Segura’s passion for softball translates to everything she does. She is the president of her 4-H Club, maintains a 3.5 GPA

Then there’s her main love—competing in livestock shows.

“It’s just the environment that I love at the livestock shows,” Segura said. “Everyone is willing to help. It builds a bond, not between you and the animals but between you and other livestock people.”

Entering livestock shows is no easy task. Segura wakes up before school to feed, bathe, and sheer her two lambs, which has essentially become like a job.

Just like softball, though, there’s no challenge that she’s afraid of.

“I know I can do it,” Segura said. “It keeps me entertained and on my feet. It just shows that I can continue those good grades in school and still do extracurricular activities.”

“It’s a lot on her,” Dugas said. “For her to be able to excel in all these roles, it’s an amazing representation of a student-athlete.”

