Senior Spotlight: Frida Alvarez

BASILE — "Hardworker... loyal."

And those are just a couple of words to explain Basile's Frida Alvarez.

"She's a grinder, she's going to give you 110%, obviously she can shoot the ball very well", says head coach Kaleb Bergeaux. "She's really is an all-around player."

The 5'2 point guard not only leads on the court, but in the classroom where she holds a 4.0 GPA.

Speaking of perfect scores, Alvarez eclipsed the 1,000 point mark in her career this year, and did so in emphatic fashion.

"I usually check my points after every game", says Alvarez. "I had to set a goal to be able to get to 1,000 points in that game and I had to make at least 40 points. I did't know I was going to do it, but I did it."

But Alvarez wasn't done knocking goals off her list. She also tied the program's single-game record with 44 points.

"I got coach to count them for me and he said, You have 44 points."

"That doesn't come overnight and that didn't come overnight. She really wasn't scoring much when she was younger but she was working, working, working and it finally paid off."

The final challenge for Alvarez is simple, yet significant... leaving the Bearcats' program better than she found it.

"It's kind of unfortunate that this year is her senior year but I really think that her being here is going to set the foundation for years to come."

"It's kind of sad because I'm leaving everyone behind. I've been playing for them since the 5th grade."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel