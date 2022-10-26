Senior Spotlight: Delcambre's Kamryn Darby

DELCAMBRE — "She's the easiest student athlete to work with. Not only is she kind, but she gives it 110% each time."

As she nears the end of her 4th season, the game of volleyball comes like a breeze to Delcambre's Kamryn Darby.

"I love volleyball. Tt's an easy sport for me, compared to the other things I do, so I like to try my hardest on the court because there's six of us on there, and you know you got to play as a team", says Darby. "So you have to step up, it carries to other players and they step up as well.

"She's one of those natural leaders to where she helps and communicates on the court so it makes my job easier", says head coach Nicole Ellington.

As a rotational player, it's rare that she's ever off the court but when she's not serving the ball or making plays at the net, she kills in the classroom where she holds a 3.8 GPA while also being dual-enrolled at LSU.

"It's very very hard. It's hard to keep track of time and all my schoolwork. Somehow, I just try to manage everything so I know that have volleyball after school and then I'll go home and doing my schoolwork before I go to bed."

Darby shines in her sets but also on the sidelines under the Friday Night Lights where she's cheer captain for the Panther.

In the spring, she trades in her cheer shoes for cleats as she runs sprints and middle distance for the track and field team.

"I've been doing track for five years. I got pulled up as an eighth grader. I guess I just stood out when it came to time and they needed a fourth person for their 4x4 race so my coach pulled me up."

Just recently, Darby's involvement was rewarded as she was nominated to the schools' homecoming court. Which is fitting because her ability to juggle academics, athletics and after school clubs is what gives her the most pride.

"I hope they remember all the effort I gave and I hope they remember the positivity and the leadership that I definitely tried to have and tried to give off on the court... and on the field... and on the track."

------------------------------------------------------------

